Cold Chain Market Size Worth $628.26 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 14.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cold chain market size is estimated to reach USD 628.26 billion by 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2028. Technological advancements in the packaging, processing, and storage of seafood products are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Cold chain solutions have become an integral part of Supply Chain Management (SCM) for the transportation and storage of temperature-sensitive products. Increasing trade of perishable products is anticipated to drive product demand over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Due to a shift in focus from increasing productivity to providing better transport and storage facilities, the market has gained prominence in developing countries, such as China and India

Cold chain monitoring, smart packaging, sample lifecycle management, men and material tracking, and connected equipment are among IoT applications of key importance for the pharmaceuticals industry

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-enabled supply chain provides higher efficiency and has opened up new growth opportunities by offering product-level visibility

Globalization and rising number of pharmaceutical and food safety counterfeit incidents have compelled governments to tighten regulations pertaining to production and supply

The Government of India remains keen on supporting the development of the cold chain industry and is encouraging private participation by launching subsidy schemes and offering grants

Companies operating in this market are increasingly adopting alternative energy solutions, such as wind and solar energy, to minimize the overall operating costs. Among cold chain solutions, the refrigeration system is used to maintain the quality of products and enhance their shelf life. However, refrigerants used in refrigeration systems pose a threat to the environment because of their high Global Warming Potential (GWP) and Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP). Stringent food safety regulations, such as the Food Safety Modernization Act that requires increased attention toward the construction of cold storage warehouses, are slated to benefit the market.

Adoption of environmental audit systems, such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) or Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM), can evaluate designs at an initial stage. Thus, the operational performance of completed buildings can be assessed through these audit systems. Temperature-controlled warehouses are highly energy-sensitive as they incorporate refrigeration and ventilation systems that require high power consumption. However, better designs can reduce power consumption and can help build net-zero energy warehouses.

Intelligent warehouse automation and control systems are one of the factors assisting buildings to achieve net-zero energy to become self-sustainable. Less energy consumption notably lowers operating expenditure, eventually contributing to the protection of ecology and climate. In terms of revenue, North America is anticipated to be the largest regional market by 2028. Mexico is expected to have exponential growth over the forecast period owing to the rising investments for the development of logistics infrastructure and increasing penetration of the Warehouse Management System (WMS).

In South America, Brazil is a major contributor to market growth. Implementation of dietary guidelines on the usage of fresh food products over processed food led by the Brazilian government is expected to boost the market in the country. These guidelines require the development of cold chains to meet the requirements for storage, transportation, and packaging of fresh food. Many service providers have invested in adding onboard tracking equipment to refrigeration units. This provides real-time location and temperature data to shippers and third-party logistics. It further helps them with increased visibility and opportunity to mitigate or prevent losses.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cold chain market on the basis of type, packaging, equipment, application, and region:

Cold Chain Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Storage



Warehouses





On-grid







Off-grid





Reefer Containers



Transportation



Road





Sea





Rail





Air



Monitoring Components



Hardware





Sensors







RFID Devices







Telematics







Networking Devices





Software





On-premise







Cloud-based

Cold Chain Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Products



Crates





Dairy







Pharmaceuticals







Fishery







Horticulture





Insulated Containers & Boxes





Payload Size







Large (32 to 66 liters)









Medium (21 to 29 liters)









Small (10 to 17 liters)









X-small (3 to 8 liters)









Petite (0.9 to 2.7 liters)







Type







Cold Chain Bags/Vaccine Bags









Corrugated Boxes









Others





Cold Packs





Labels





Temperature-controlled Pallet Shippers

Materials

Insulating Materials



EPS





PUR





VIP





Cryogenic Tanks





Others (Insulating Pouches, Hard Cased Thermal Boxes, and Active Thermal Systems)



Refrigerants



Fluorocarbons





Inorganics







Ammonia





CO2





Hydrocarbons

Cold Chain Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Storage Equipment



On-grid





Walk-in Coolers







Walk-in Freezers







Ice-lined Refrigerators







Deep Freezers





Off-grid





Solar Chillers







Milk Coolers







Solar-powered Cold Boxes







Others (Solar Refrigerators and Products related to Solar Panels)



Transportation Equipment

Cold Chain Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Fruits & Vegetables



Fruit Pulp & Concentrates



Dairy Products



Milk





Butter





Cheese





Ice cream



Fish, Meat, and Seafood



Processed Food



Pharmaceuticals



Vaccines





Blood Banking



Bakery & Confectionary



Others (Ready-to-Cook, Poultry)

Cold Chain Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Singapore





South Korea



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



South America



Brazil



Middle East



UAE





Saudi Arabia





Israel



Africa



South Africa





Nigeria





Egypt





Kenya

List of Key Players of Cold Chain Market

Agro Merchant Group (U.S.)

Nordic Logistics and Warehousing, LLC (U.S.)

Preferred Freezer Services, LLC (U.S.)

Cold Chain Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Cryopack Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Creopack ( Canada )

) Cold Box Express, Inc. (U.S.)

