Cold chain automation breakthrough as Geekplus deploys multi-zone pallet system

SHANGHAI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in warehouse robotics, has launched the world's first pallet-to-person system designed to automate warehouse operations across frozen and chilled zones, setting a new benchmark for temperature-controlled logistics.

Geek+ Pallet-to-Person SkyCube System at JJCL Cold Chain Logistics Facility

Now live at a 2,700 sqm flagship facility operated by leading cold chain logistics provider JJCL (Jinjiang Cold Logistics), the system enables seamless pallet movement between environments ranging from -18°C to +5°C. This marks the first production-grade deployment of fully automated multi-temperature pallet handling in the industry.

While automation has transformed much of logistics, cold storage facilities have lagged behind due to extreme conditions and technical barriers. Geekplus' SkyCube system changes that with frost-resistant engineering and a coordinated fleet of high-density pallet storage robots operating at -18°C, P800 robots in chilled zones (0–5°C), high-speed lifts, and a unified software platform built for continuous operation in sub-zero environments.

"Cold chain logistics is no longer the exception to automation. It's the next frontier," said Liu Kai, Head of System at Geekplus. "Our systems are built to perform where other systems fail. With our multi-temp-compatible robotics, we're redefining how food, pharma, and grocery warehouses scale reliably and efficiently."

JJCL, with seven subsidiary branches and 11 cold storage facilities totaling over 560,000 m³ (approximately 20 million cubic feet), partnered with Geekplus to modernize operations and meet growing demand. Since deployment, the system has increased storage capacity by 70 percent, improved picking efficiency by 90 percent, and achieved 99.99 percent accuracy. It has also enhanced safety by minimizing human exposure to extreme sub-zero temperatures through full automation of cold zone handling.

"As global demand for cold chain services accelerates, the launch provides a scalable blueprint for 3PLs, food distributors, and pharma companies navigating compliance, labor challenges, and operational risk," Liu added. "This isn't just an upgrade, it's a category shift."

