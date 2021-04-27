CoinPayments, the World's Leading Crypto Payments Processor, Teams up with Unstoppable Domains to Streamline Crypto Payments with 700,000+ Blockchain Domain Names

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinPayments, the world's leading crypto payment processor, today announced a strategic product integration with top decentralized domain marketplace, Unstoppable Domains. In an effort to streamline crypto payments even further, CoinPayments will enable users to replace complex wallet addresses with Unstoppable Domain's simpler blockchain domain names.

The new collaboration enables CoinPayments users to use an Unstoppable Domains domain name to send and receive cryptocurrencies with their CoinPayments wallet. This domain name can be used in the over 180 countries in which CoinPayments is operational.

With blockchain domain names, users no longer have to worry about sending the wrong coin to the wrong address, or about typos in wallet addresses leading to permanent currency loss. For CoinPayments, this is a massive step towards completing its mission to make crypto payments accessible and easy for everyone.

"The best way to fuel adoption is to streamline crypto payments for everyone, and by replacing tedious number-letter wallet addresses with a simple name that users can choose, we are definitely taking a step in the right direction," noted Jason Butcher, CEO of CoinPayments. "By collaborating with Unstoppable Domains, we are making it easier for people to access, send, and spend their crypto around the world."

Unstoppable Domains' domain names are fully owned and controlled by its users. These domain names are the standard for sending and receiving crypto, as well as accessing decentralized websites. Unstoppable's blockchain domains are currently supported by over 50 wallets, apps, exchanges, and browsers that support over 70 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

"We are excited to join forces with CoinPayments to help make sending and receiving cryptocurrencies easier for users," noted Brad Kam, co-founder of Unstoppable Domains. "The best way to get more people transacting with digital assets is by making their experience as seamless as possible, and we think that this integration will have a positive impact on merchants and users."

CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest and most secure way for merchants worldwide to transact in cryptocurrencies. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payments processor with more than US $10 billion in total transactions to date, while supporting more than 2,000 coins, and is the preferred cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and eCommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, digital wallets, cryptocurrency custody, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications. Learn more at: https://www.coinpayments.net/

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is a blockchain domain name provider and gateway to the decentralized web. Unstoppable Domains allows anyone to purchase a decentralized domain name that is minted as an NFT on the Ethereum blockchain, giving the owner full ownership and control. The company is backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC, and supported by grants from the Ethereum Foundation and Zilliqa Foundation. To learn more, follow Unstoppable Domains on Twitter, and join the conversation on Telegram.

