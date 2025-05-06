A Faster, Smarter Way to Accept Crypto: CoinPayments Unveils New Platform

LONDON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinPayments, the most trusted cryptocurrency payment gateway since 2013, has launched its new platform, delivering faster transactions, cost-saving tools, and an intuitive experience designed to transform how businesses and individuals use crypto.

As the adoption of cryptocurrencies accelerates, the new CoinPayments platform empowers merchants to optimize their operations and enables everyday users to unlock more ways to use their digital assets. By refining existing features and introducing innovative tools, the platform makes crypto payments more seamless, efficient, and reliable than traditional payment methods.

Simplifying Crypto Payments for Everyone

The new CoinPayments platform introduces features that address the needs of both merchants and person wallet users:

Instant Transaction Verification: Payments are verified instantly, so merchants no longer have to wait for multiple blockchain confirmations.

Save on Fees: Our new batching system allows users to combine multiple withdrawals into one transaction, cutting gas fees by up to 90%* .

. Do More with Crypto: Everyday users can pay bills, purchase eSIMs, Prepaid cards, and instant conversions directly through the platform, adding real-world utility to their crypto holdings.

Automatic Fund Recovery: Recover funds sent to the wrong wallet (on the same blockchain) with ease, minimizing costly errors.

Express KYB Verification: Businesses can complete verification in minutes, streamlining onboarding and enabling faster access to platform features.

Real-Time Invoicing and Alerts: Merchants can create invoices instantly and receive real-time notifications for payment updates.

Enhanced Callback Address Functionality: Our industry-first system now simplifies gas fee management by automatically consolidating fees across account-based wallets into single transactions.

Real-time transaction monitoring ensuring seamless protection against financial crime, ensuring no disruption to your business operations.

Built for Trust and Usability

The upgraded platform is designed with usability and trust at its core. Its intuitive interface ensures an easy experience for both new and experienced users, while advanced security features and compliance with global regulations offer businesses and individuals peace of mind when transacting with crypto.

"We've built this platform with our users in mind, delivering faster transactions, a more intuitive interface, and powerful new features. We're excited to see how our customers use these tools to grow their businesses. This platform will be a game changer for the Fintech industry as a whole." said Alex Alexandrov, Founder of CoinPayments.net

For existing CoinPayments users, the improved tools and features save time, reduce costs, and make crypto payments simpler than ever. Whether you're a merchant optimizing your cash flow or an individual looking to get more out of your digital assets, the new platform delivers a faster, smarter solution.

Explore the Future of Crypto Payments

Discover how CoinPayments' new platform can transform your crypto experience. Visit CoinPayments.net to learn more and start accepting payments seamlessly and securely.

