CoinPayments Fuels Crypto Adoption in Research Industry, Enabling Financial Research Firm Macro Hive to Accept Bitcoin as Payment

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Macro Hive, a full-service financial research firm, now accepts cryptocurrency payments thanks to its merchant integration with CoinPayments, the world's leading crypto payment processor. With this integration, Macro Hive can now meet increased demand from users to pay for research using cryptocurrencies.

Macro Hive is known as a disruptor in the research industry, providing retail investors with institutional-type reports on emerging asset classes like cryptocurrencies. In response to growing demand for more payment options, and in an attempt to remain an innovative company, Macro Hive now accepts bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum as payment using CoinPayments' easy-to-setup plugins.

"As a disruptor in the payments' space, it is only natural to help a disruptor in the research industry, like Macro Hive, better meet customer needs," noted Jason Butcher, CEO of CoinPayments. "As more consumers demand to pay in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, our focus is to make more businesses transition into digital currencies smoothly. It is the path of least resistance towards mass adoption."

"Whether you believe in crypto or not, there is no denying the rise in demand for businesses to accept bitcoin and other crypto as payment. At Macro Hive, we are dedicated to adopting the latest technologies, even when it comes to payments," said Bilal Hafeez, founder and CEO of Macro Hive. "And, thanks to CoinPayments, we have enhanced our overall customer experience, offering our clients the option to pay with more efficient and more secure mediums of exchange."

About CoinPayments

CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest and most secure way for merchants worldwide to transact in cryptocurrencies. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payment processor with more than US $10 billion in total transactions to date, while supporting more than 2,000 coins, and is the preferred crypto payment solution for merchants and Ecommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, digital wallets, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications. Learn more at: https://www.coinpayments.net/

About Macro Hive

Launched in 2019, Macro Hive is known as a disruptor in the research industry, providing institutional quality research to retail investors on emerging asset classes like cryptocurrencies. The company has also found innovative ways to share its findings by creating its own social media platform for members to interact on outside of Twitter and Facebook. Accepting cryptocurrencies payments for subscriptions is just the latest innovation Macro Hive has embraced. Learn more at: https://macrohive.com/

