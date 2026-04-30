Cohen & Steers Renames UCITS Preferred Securities Strategies as Hybrid Credit Strategies

SINGAPORE and LONDON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today that it has changed the name of two of its SICAV funds to better align with market definitions of the types of securities in which the funds invest. The Cohen & Steers SICAV Preferred Income Fund is now the Cohen & Steers SICAV Hybrid Credit & Income Fund, and the Cohen & Steers SICAV Short Duration Preferred Income Fund is now the Cohen & Steers SICAV Short Duration Hybrid Credit & Income Fund.

These changes do not alter the funds' strategies. Rather, they reflect investor expectations with regard to hybrid credit strategies, mirroring feedback from clients outside the U.S. to more clearly represent the funds' investible universe than the term "preferreds."

To learn more about all of Cohen & Steers' SICAV funds, please visit the full Cohen & Steers list of Funds: Funds - Cohen & Steers.

This is a marketing communication. Please refer to the prospectus of the Cohen & Steers SICAV and to the relevant KIID/KID before making any final investment decisions. These documents are available free of charge on the Cohen & Steers website.

About Cohen & Steers SICAV Funds. The Funds are sub-funds of Cohen & Steers SICAV, a Luxembourg-domiciled undertaking for collective investment in transferrable securities (UCITS). Shares of the Funds are only offered pursuant to the current prospectus and the sales of shares of the Funds may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. In particular, shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly in the United States or to U.S. persons, as more fully described in the Funds' prospectus. Please see the prospectus for additional information including important risk considerations, potential loss of capital, and details about fees and expenses. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

About Cohen & Steers, Inc. Cohen & Steers, Inc. ("Cohen & Steers") is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

This communication is not contractually binding or legislatively required. This communication is not sufficient to make an investment decision. Investing involves risk, including entire loss of capital invested. There can be no assurance that the investment strategy will meet its investment objectives.

Cohen & Steers Ireland Limited is the management company of Cohen & Steers SICAV (the "Management Company") and is authorized and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. The Management Company has appointed Cohen & Steers UK Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, as the distributor for the shares of the Fund. The Cohen & Steers SICAV is a restricted scheme, pursuant to an exemption under Singapore law. All prospective investors in Singapore will receive a prospectus with a Singapore wrapper. The SICAV is not authorized or recognized by the MAS and shares in the SICAV are not available to the Singapore retail public.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com/