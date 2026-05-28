Cohen & Steers Real Assets Strategies Now Available in South Africa

LONDON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today announced that three funds of the Cohen & Steers SICAV – the Global Listed Infrastructure Fund, the Global Real Estate Securities Fund, and the Diversified Real Assets Fund (the "funds") – have received approval under Section 65 of the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act (CISCA) from South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

The Section 65 approval permits the funds to be marketed and distributed to eligible investors in South Africa, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

Sean Cooney, Head of U.K. Wealth, said:

"We continue to see strong client interest from South African investors seeking broader diversification, inflation protection, and alternative sources of return within their global allocations. We are pleased to offer direct access to several of our key real asset strategies, helping investors build stronger, more resilient global portfolios."

David Conway, Head of International Wholesale Distribution, said:

"As a specialist in real assets, we are excited to register our fund offerings in South Africa. Over the past five years, we have grown our SICAV (UCITS) assets by more than 500%, with our funds now available across the UK, EMEA, and Asia. Expanding into South Africa represents a natural progression of our international strategic growth plan, further strengthening our client partnerships and increasing assets under management".

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

Collective Investment Schemes in Securities (CIS) should be considered as medium to long-term investments. The value may go up as well as down and past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance. CISs are traded at the ruling price and can engage in scrip lending and borrowing. A schedule of fees, charges and maximum commissions is available on request from the Manager. A CIS may be closed to new investors in order for it to be managed more efficiently in accordance with its mandate. Performance has been calculated using net NAV to NAV numbers with income reinvested. There is no guarantee in respect of capital or returns in a portfolio. Representative Office: Prescient Management Company (RF) (Pty) Ltd is registered and approved under the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act (No.45 of 2002). For any additional information such as fund prices, fees, brochures, minimum disclosure documents and application forms please go to cohenandsteers.com.

This is a marketing communication. Please refer to the prospectus of the Cohen & Steers SICAV and to the relevant KIID/KID before making any final investment decisions. These documents are available free of charge on the Cohen & Steers website.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com

Symbol: NYSE: CNS