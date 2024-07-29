Cognizant secures deal as Hays global technology partner, ushering in a new era of digital transformation and innovation

As Hays' global tech partner, Cognizant will use new innovative technologies to enhance customer experience and IT efficiency, in order to drive agility and competitiveness in the business environment

LONDON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) announced its strategic partnership with Hays, the world's leading specialist in workforce solutions and recruitment. This significant partnership aims to transform Hays' technology landscape and enhance its operational efficiency and innovation capabilities.

Hays is on a mission to transform and evolve into a globally integrated business, with IT and data as a pivotal driving force. As the global technology partner, Cognizant will deliver enhanced technologies to support Hays' operational delivery and integrated processes that align with the business's evolving needs.

This deal encompasses supporting Hays' Applications, Infrastructure and Transformation journey globally. Cognizant will aim to implement a modern and secure technology environment that will enable an excellent customer experience, and provide valuable data insights to enable Hays' customers and people to succeed, enhancing efficiency and supporting future business growth.

"We are thrilled to be selected as the strategic technology partner for Hays. We aim to develop a strategic and global perspective to manage key business risks effectively. Enhancing technology capabilities and governance will make Hays more agile toward business needs and foster innovation. Additionally, increasing transparency into technology globally will support better financial planning and execution for the company," said Rohit Gupta, Managing Director UK & Ireland, Cognizant.

Established in the UK and operating in over 30 countries, Hays specialises in permanent recruitment and temporary staffing across various industry segments and geographies.

"Cognizant will manage our IT operations globally across our UK&IRE, CEMEA, Americas and APAC regions. They will oversee our IT service desk, business applications, and infrastructure and operations, working to ensure these systems operate seamlessly. This partnership will provide us with enhanced capabilities and a stable and efficient IT environment, enabling us to focus on delivering exceptional recruitment services to our clients and candidates worldwide," said Tim Fulton, Chief Technology Officer at Hays.

This partnership will not only improve operational support and enhance agility but also improve global customer and candidate experiences. By simplifying business processes, platforms, and applications, it is expected to support the transformation of the IT landscape and leverage automation to unlock value for clients and the business, ensuring a more efficient and effective recruitment process.

About Hays

Hays plc (the "Group") is the world's leading specialist in workforce solutions and recruitment, such as RPO and MSP. The Group is the expert at recruiting qualified, professional and skilled people worldwide, being the market leader in the UK, Germany and Australia and one of the market leaders in Continental Europe, Latin America and Asia. The Group operates across the private and public sectors, dealing in permanent positions, contract roles and temporary assignments. As of 31 December 2023, the Group employed over 12,300 staff operating from 249 offices in 33 countries.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.