Cognizant and Microsoft Expand Partnership to Advance AI Transformation and Frontier Firm Experiences

The collaboration will co-innovate to deliver AI-powered solutions, combining Microsoft's trusted cloud with Cognizant's industry platforms to help organizations redefine work and scale innovation.

TEANECK, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Microsoft to help global enterprises become AI-powered frontier firms: organizations that redefine work, unlock new value, and scale innovation responsibly.

Under this agreement, Cognizant and Microsoft will co-build industry-grade AI solutions, jointly co-sell globally and collaborate on large-scale deals across key sectors including Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, and Manufacturing.

Cognizant and Microsoft expand their longstanding partnership

The partnership will embed agentic AI and Copilot powered by Work IQ, Foundry IQ and Fabric IQ capabilities into mission-critical workflows, accelerating productivity, customer experience and operational resilience. This partnership also expands on the Cognizant Neuro® AI Suite of offerings Cognizant is bringing to the market which leverage Microsoft cloud and AI services.

"Today, AI underpins and shapes every transformation program we drive," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. "We will co-build scalable solutions, co-sell globally and partner on large deals that deliver measurable outcomes for our clients by aligning this partnership to our three-vector AI builder strategy.

Kumar continued, "By combining Microsoft's trusted cloud and AI with Cognizant's industry platforms, we are strongly positioned to help clients solve the last-mile challenge of scaling AI across the enterprise."

Cognizant will scale Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot adoption across delivery and consulting teams, while upskilling associates on Microsoft Azure, Azure AI Foundry, and related technologies, creating an agile, AI-fluent workforce. The collaboration will also harness Cognizant's proprietary platforms, including TriZetto, Skygrade, and FlowSource™, to deliver sector-specific advancements and modernize software engineering at scale.

"Cognizant's ability to marry deep industry expertise with bold innovation makes them an outstanding partner as we co-innovate to help enterprises become AI-powered Frontier Firms," said Judson Althoff, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft's commercial business. "By combining Microsoft's trusted cloud and agentic AI capabilities with Cognizant's platforms and delivery scale, we will accelerate the creation of industry-specific solutions that are embedded in the flow of work and unlock transformative value for our joint customers around the world."

For more information about Cognizant's partnership with Microsoft, visit this page.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

U.S. Name Ben Gorelick Email benjamin.gorelick@cognizant.com

Europe / APAC Name Sarah Douglas Email sarah.douglas@cognizant.com

India Name Vipin Nair Email Vipin.nair@cognizant.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1794711/Cognizant_Logo_V1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848466/Cognizant_Microsoft_Release.jpg