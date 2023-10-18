CNC Market worth $80.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global CNC market size is projected to grow from USD 67.5 billion in 2023 to USD 80.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing automation in manufacturing industries globally and rising mass production of high-precision components for high-growth industries are driving the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=195192631

Browse in-depth TOC on "CNC Market"



200 – Tables

55 – Figures

240 – Pages

CNC Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 67.5 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 80.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Product Type, End-User Industry & Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of expert technicians to operate CNC machines Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for artificial intelligence-based systems in manufacturing Key Market Drivers Increasing automation in manufacturing industries globally

Machines segment to hold the largest size of the CNC market during the forecast period.

The machines segment is expected to account for the largest size of the CNC market throughout the forecast period. Machines are integral in manufacturing and machining processes and are indispensable in achieving precision and consistency in producing essential components in various industries. Additionally, various manufacturing operations rely intemperately on CNC machines as their primary production processes. Therefore, machines offering are a significant component and account for a major share of the overall market.

Machining Centers are expected to lead the CNC market during the forecast period.

The machining centers segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Machining centers cover various operations and machines—from small individual parts to large, heavy-duty gang milling operations. CNC machining is one of the most commonly used processes in the manufacturing industry, and machine shops machine parts to accurate sizes and shapes. These machining centers include exceptional versatility, precision, and automation capabilities, which cater to diverse industries. Additionally, there is the need for cost-effective and efficient production methods, especially in industries with stringent quality requirements.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=195192631

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the CNC market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region will dominate the CNC industry throughout the forecast period. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. The region has witnessed a significant expansion in its manufacturing sector, attributed to industrialization, urbanization, and population surge. This growth necessitates advanced manufacturing technologies, such as CNC machines, to meet production demands efficiently. In addition, the automotive industry, a primary user of CNC machines, has seen significant growth in Asia-Pacific. Countries such as China and India have become major automotive manufacturing hubs, driving the demand for CNC equipment for machining engine components, body parts, and more. Furthermore, the infrastructure development and investments in industrial parks and zones in Asia-Pacific countries have created conducive manufacturing environments, attracting domestic and foreign investments in CNC machinery.

The key players operating in the CNC companies include DMG MORI (Japan), Okuma Corporation (Japan), Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan), Haas Automation, Inc (US), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), DN SOLUTIONS (South Korea), TRUMPF (Germany), Hurco Companies, Inc. (US), Yamazaki Mazak Corporation (Japan), GF Machining Solutions Management SA (Switzerland), CHIRON Group SE (Germany), MAG IAS GmbH (Germany), GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), EMAG GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=195192631

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Smart Manufacturing Market by Technology (3D printing, Al in Manufacturing, Automated guided vehicle, Condition Monitoring, Cybersecurity, Digital Twin, HMI, Machine Vision, MES, PAM, Robot, Sensor), Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Industrial Sensors Market by Sensor Type (Level Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Gas Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Position Sensor, Flow Sensor, and Humidity & Moisture Sensor), Type, End-user Industry and Region (2021-2026)

Smart Factory Market by Component (Industrial Sensors, Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printers, Machine Vision Systems), Solution (SCADA, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Industry (Process Industry, Discrete Industry) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation by Service Outlook, Technology (HMI, SCADA, MES, IIoT, PAM, DCS, PLC, Machine Vision, Industrial Robotics, Industrial PC), Industry and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global forecast to 2027

Pressure Sensor Market by Sensor Type (Wired, Wireless), Technology (Piezoresistive, Capacitive, Optical), Product (Absolute, Gauge, Differential), End Use, Vertical, and Geography 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cnc-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cnc.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets