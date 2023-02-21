Cloud Managed Network Market worth $36.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cloud Managed Network Market size is projected to grow from USD 21.6 billion in 2022 to USD 36.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The need for greater data connectivity with higher security, privacy and control will drive the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cloud Managed Network Market"



192 - Tables

51 - Figures

218 - Pages

Solutions segment to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

Companies are rapidly adopting cloud managed network solutions to streamline their business procedures, along with delivering better and agile services to their customers. Also, benefits, such as cost-saving, increased efficiency and flexibility, and reduced downtime, have increased the demand for cloud managed network solutions and services.

Private Cloud segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Private clouds are created for specific groups or organizations that require customization and control over their data. Enterprises opt for private cloud, as it provides a highly secure and centralized storage infrastructure. The need to enable companies to have a better control of the data and can reduce the risk of data loss and issues connected to the regulatory compliance, will drive the segment growth.

Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growth rate in the Cloud Managed Network Market in 2022

Asia Pacific is an emerging region in the Cloud Managed Network Market. The region consists of major economies, such as China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and India. The ICT applications are key elements for socio-economic development in the region, and it has significant expertise in the ICT field. The efforts by public and private institutions to bring ICT and telecommunications by developing ICT infrastructure inorder to increase efficiency and improve productivity for businesses operating in different verticals in the region will drive the market growth. Also the need to support next-generation offerings such as cloud services, AI, IoT and edge computing, will drive digital economic growth and innovation within the region.

Key and innovative vendors in Key and innovative vendors in the Cloud Managed Network Market include Cisco (US), HPE(US), IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (Japan), Juniper Networks (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Accenture (Ireland), NTT Data (Japan), NEC(Japan), Extreme Networks (US), CommScope (US), Zyxel Networks (Taiwan), Infoblox (US), D-Link (Taiwan), Veracloud (Malta), Accrets International (Singapore), Mindsight (US), Kalyx (India), Iricent (Ireland), Total Communications (US), Cloudscape Technologies (US), DynTek (US), Inhand Networks (US), Engenius Technologies (US). These vendors have adopted many organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, and partnerships and collaborations, to expand their offerings and market shares in the Cloud Managed Network Market.

