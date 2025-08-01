Cloud Computing on the Rise: Market Projected to Reach $1.6 Trillion by 2030

"The report offers a comprehensive analysis of global cloud computing trends, highlighting regional dynamics across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It explores the impact of emerging technologies and macroeconomic factors shaping the industry's future."

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Cloud Computing Technologies: A Global Outlook" is expected to grow from $738.2 billion in 2025 to $1.6 trillion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the global cloud computing market, offering insights into key segments such as service models, deployment models, enterprise sizes, and end users. It includes qualitative and quantitative data, along with a thorough regional breakdown covering the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The study highlights the emerging technologies, market developments, and macroeconomic factors influencing growth. Additionally, it identifies leading companies in the industry, outlining their market share and technological advances.

This report is particularly relevant today because cloud computing is driving the adoption of transformative technologies like AI, IoT, blockchain, and quantum computing. By removing the need for significant investments in IT infrastructure, it allows businesses to experiment flexibly and explore new innovations. Cloud-based services also make AI and machine learning (ML) more accessible to organizations of all sizes, enabling them to extract insights from vast amounts of data. This timely analysis helps stakeholders understand the evolving landscape and take advantage of emerging opportunities.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Increase in the Number of Data Centers: The global rise in data centers is fueling cloud computing by enhancing service availability, scalability, and performance. With more facilities distributed worldwide, users benefit from reduced latency and improved access to cloud resources, while businesses gain resilience and redundancy.

Advances in Cloud Networking: Innovations in cloud networking, such as 5G, SD-WAN, and edge computing, are enabling faster and more reliable data transmission. These technologies support real-time applications and expand cloud access to remote areas, making cloud services more efficient and inclusive.

Potential of Cloud Computing with AI: Cloud platforms integrated with AI are transforming industries by offering scalable access to powerful tools like ML and analytics. This combination allows organizations to automate processes, gain insights, and innovate without large investments in local IT infrastructure.

Growth in Multi-Cloud Environments: The shift toward multi-cloud strategies allows businesses to leverage services from multiple providers, enhancing flexibility and avoiding vendor lock-in. This approach improves performance, cost-efficiency, and resilience, while driving demand for better cloud management and security solutions.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $623.2 billion Market size forecast $1.6 trillion Growth rate CAGR of 17.2% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Service Model, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, End User, and Region Regions covered Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, South America, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Japan, China, India, and South Korea Market drivers • Increase in the number of data centers. • Advances in cloud networking. • Potential of cloud computing with AI. • Growth in multi-cloud environments.

Interesting facts:

Cloud providers are teaming up with AI startups to launch new AI-powered services. These partnerships include companies that build AI apps, software, and hardware. For example, Microsoft Azure and OpenAI are working together to create advanced AI services. Now, cloud customers can use tools like image recognition, natural language processing, and ML.

The global cloud computing market is divided into three service types: SaaS (Software as a Service), IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), and PaaS (Platform as a Service). In 2024, SaaS accounted for 53.7% of the market, due to more people working from home and better digital connectivity. The use of AI and ML in SaaS is also helping the market grow.





The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest, with a 21.1% annual growth rate. While China currently owns the largest share of the Asia-Pacific in market India , Japan , and South Korea are also growing their AI and cloud technology sectors. Major cloud companies like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, and Google are making sizable investments in this region to build up AI and cloud infrastructure.

Emerging startups:

Cyera: Founded in 2021 and headquartered in the New York, N.Y. , the company offers a data security platform that works across environments including SaaS, cloud, and on-premises.





Founded in 2021 and headquartered in the , the company offers a data security platform that works across environments including SaaS, cloud, and on-premises. DevRev: The company offers AI-native platform to unify customer support and product development. It is developing Product CRM which brings together Product 360, product planning, software work management, and developer productivity tools.





The company offers AI-native platform to unify customer support and product development. It is developing Product CRM which brings together Product 360, product planning, software work management, and developer productivity tools. Spotnana Technology, Inc.: The company serves the travel industry by providing a travel-as-a-service platform that simplifies travel and makes it more affordable for corporations. It is targeting travel management companies to expand their ecosystem.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

- The market is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by the end 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.2%.



Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

- The key factors driving the market are the:

- Increase in the number of data centers.

- Potential of cloud computing with AI and growth of multi-cloud.



Which market segments are covered in the report?

- Service Model.

- Deployment Model.

- Enterprise Size.

- End User.

- Region.



Which service model segment will be dominant through 2030?

- SaaS is expected to be the dominant service model through the end of the forecast period.



Which region has the largest market share?

- The Americas region holds the largest share of the market.

Market leaders include:

ALPHABET INC. (GOOGLE)

AMAZON WEB SERVICES INC.

CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

CLOUDFLARE INC.

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.

IBM

INFOR INC.

MICROSOFT

ORACLE

OVH SAS

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY

SALESFORCE INC.

SAP

VMWARE (BROADCOM)

ZOHO CORP. PVT. LTD.

Cybersecurity: Technologies and Global Markets: This report analyzes the global cybersecurity market, detailing revenue distribution across key segments and geographic regions. It examines prevailing trends, industry challenges, and technological advances, with attention to ESG initiatives, IP developments, and startup investment activity. Additionally, the report evaluates the competitive environment, offering insights into the leading enterprises and innovative startups contributing to the sector's growth.

