Cloud Computing Magazine Names Trianz' Concierto.cloud a 2021 Product of the Year Award Winner

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz - a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm – announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded its cloud and infrastructure operations management platform, Concierto.cloud, a 2021 Product of the Year Award.

The Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award honors vendors with the most innovative, useful, and beneficial cloud products and services that have been available to deploy within the past year.

Concierto.cloud is an integrated cloud and infrastructure operations management platform, which offers enterprises a unified and holistic view of their IT operations, spanning infrastructure and applications. Purpose-built for hybrid cloud management, Concierto.cloud maximizes value and minimizes risks associated with cloud investment.

"Concierto.cloud's singular focus is on resolving pain points and inefficiencies in cloud infrastructure operations and management, and we are delighted for this solid recognition," said Prashant Bhavaraju, Vice President – Marketing, Trianz.

"It is yet another reinforcement of our commitment towards empowering enterprises and our unwavering and continuous focus on innovation. We also feel honored to share the stage with some of the leading organizations. Congratulations to all the winners."

"Congratulations to Trianz for being honored with a Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Concierto.cloud is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions available within the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming cloud computing and communications. I look forward to continued excellence from Trianz in 2021 and beyond."

About Cloud Computing Magazine:

Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million datapoints, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, data driven transformation strategy development and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

Trianz Media Team

media.contact@trianz.com

+1-408-387-5800

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626944/Trianz_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Trianz