CLO Virtual Fashion Unites Over 300 Fashion Professionals Across Europe's 3D Community At The CLO Summit Munich 2025

MUNICH, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion , an industry leader in 3D garment visualization and design technology, hosted its largest CLO Summit in Europe to date. This year, for the first time, the annual User Summit was open to freelancers and university professors in addition to enterprise clients, creating a unique networking platform and talent hub for the 3D community across Europe. The summit attracted industry professionals from over 100 renowned brands such as H&M, Marks & Spencer, adidas, HUGO BOSS, BERSHKA, ZARA, IKEA of Sweden, Lacoste, Armedangels, and more. It also featured educators from leading institutions like the London College of Fashion, Amsterdam Fashion Institute, and Boras University, alongside top freelance 3D designers and creators in the region.

CEO of CLO Virtual Fashion, Simon JH Kim, presenting at CLO Summit Munich 2025

Held at Munich's new cultural hot spot, the Bergson Kunstkraftwerk, the event included presentations and panel discussions led by CLO's CEO, Simon JH Kim, CLO's founder, Jaden Oh, and Yazan Malkosh, the founder of recently acquired company swatchbook , as well as representatives from brands and vendors including H&M, Marks & Spencer, adidas, GMS, Interloop, and others. CLO's founder returned to Europe after five years to provide insights into the CLO's future development direction, which is heavily influenced by its mature European user base.

"It was a truly joyful experience to meet and speak with so many of our users in person," said Jaden Oh, Founder of CLO Virtual Fashion. "Their feedback reaffirmed our commitment to enhancing our users' creative workflows and making the entire design-to-production process more seamless and intuitive. We will continue to strive to make their digitalization journey even more enjoyable."

This year's agenda focused on providing best practices and solutions to scale 3D workflows, recognizing Europe as a mature 3D market. The summit aimed to offer scalable solutions for companies of all sizes, collaborating with CLO's EPP (Ecosystem Partnership Program) Partners, such as EnhanceThat, which supports seamless workflows and enhances collaborative efforts for growth. The expanded exhibition area not only showcased CLO's solutions, such as the automation and integration booth, and the brand-new CLO zFab Kit designed to scale the 3D workflow, but also featured Partners like HUMANETICS, DMIx, Epic Games, and Adobe Substance 3D. This ecosystem focus is essential for CLO to advance the overall digital garment design and production workflow and empower everything related to garments.

CLO introduced the Rising Talent Award at the Summit to connect academia with the fashion industry. This initiative allowed students from 39 European schools to showcase their work, resulting in 78 nominations. All 10 finalists received a one-year CLO subscription to develop their 3D design skills and were entered into CLO's New Talents database for industry connections. Two winners, one for best conceptual design and one for best technical design, each received a monetary prize.

"Users are the cornerstone of our growth. Celebrating this community remains a priority for us, as they guide our direction in the forthcoming years," said Simon JH Kim, CEO of CLO Virtual Fashion. "This Summit is invaluable for users, as they navigate various challenges within their companies and seek essential insights from peers. With our CLO Summits, we set out to foster an environment where insights can be shared and new ideas can flourish. By extending our Summits to include Academic and Individual users, we aim to stimulate enhanced collaboration and innovation, resulting in powerful synergies among participants. Ultimately, our focus will always be on empowering users, ensuring that the Summit is a space where their voices and experiences take center stage."

CLO is the industry-leading 3D fashion design software trusted by designers, small businesses and titans of the fashion industry to achieve a seamless digital workflow. With over two decades of research and development in accurate garment simulation, CLO's mission is to empower users at every step of the garment journey, from concept to design, manufacturing to marketing, and fitting to styling. With CLO, you can design garments faster, easier, and more accurately than before, creating hyper-realistic virtual clothing that can be transported into games, the metaverse, and real life.

