CLO Summit NY 2025 Brings Together 300+ Fashion Industry Trailblazers

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion, a global leader in 3D garment visualization, hosted its largest U.S. event to date with CLO Summit New York 2025. The event welcomed over 300 professionals from more than 100 major apparel brands, including Gap Inc., L.L. Bean, New Balance, and Joe Fresh. Attendees also included leading vendors such as AGI Denim, Artistic Milliners, and Aquarelle India, alongside educators from top fashion schools like Parsons School of Design and the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), as well as independent creators and freelancers.

Panel by CLO, Spirit Halloween, and New Balance at the CLO Summit NY 2025

Centered around the theme "Blueprint for Success," the summit featured presentations, panels, and workshops focused on practical strategies for 3D adoption. Gap shared its onboarding framework for scaling digital workflows, while a panel of experts from Athleta and L.L. Bean discussed opportunities and challenges in DPC. Design leads from Joe Fresh, Spirit Halloween, and New Balance shared their 3D implementation journey, while vendors joined CLO staff on panels on strengthening supply chain partnerships.

"It's just really nice to hear what other companies are using CLO for, where their wins are and where they've pivoted," said Paige Regan, 3D CLO Design Manager at Spirit Halloween (Spencer's Gifts). "I've been at my company for about a year and we just started implementing processes, so to hear from people who have been in it for five to seven years, who have actually gone through this, it's really helpful for our decision-making. I believe in CLO—it's definitely the future."

The summit also spotlighted freelancers and academics, reflecting the diversity of CLO's user base. Educators discussed how they prepare students for careers in the industry, while independent designers shared how CLO has expanded their creative and professional opportunities. In addition, CLO led live demonstrations of new tools including the new zFab Kit and upgraded 3D Pen Tool. Hands-on workshops helped users integrate new features into everyday workflows.

"CLO really cares about its users' opinions and is open to our feedback, and that's what makes this relationship and software so successful," said Katie Beaton, Senior Manager for Technical Design at Joe Fresh. "The amount of updates that come through from feedback is amazing."

The event concluded with an Expo and Happy Hour, where attendees connected directly with CLO experts, suppliers, and peers while exploring the latest tools in action. Guests also enjoyed interactive activities, including the fan-favorite "CLOw Machine", the "CLOlympics" competition, and a photo booth that let them step into the role of a CLO avatar.

"We created CLO Summit to be a platform, not for us to talk about us, but for our users to connect, exchange ideas, challenge perspectives, and inspire one another. Together, they're shaping the future of the apparel industry the right way. By the end of the Summit, it becomes clear: if you're invested in the future of fashion, this is where you need to be." said Simon Kim, CEO of CLO Virtual Fashion.

About CLO Virtual Fashion:

CLO Virtual Fashion is the creator of CLO, the leading 3D fashion design software used and trusted by designers, small businesses and titans of the fashion industry to achieve a seamless digital workflow. With over two decades of research and development in accurate garment simulation, CLO Virtual Fashion's mission is to empower users at every step of the garment journey, from concept to design, manufacturing to marketing, and fitting to styling. In addition to 3D garment design software, CLO Virtual Fashion's products include CLO-SET (a digital asset management and collaboration platform), CONNECT (a digital fashion hub and marketplace), and consumer-facing solutions such as e-commerce virtual fittings. CLO's interconnected and ever-growing product ecosystem is built to power the future of everything related to garments.

