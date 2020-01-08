Clinical Workflow Solution Market Size Worth $15.2 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical workflow solutions market size is estimated to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 12.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing volume of patient health information due to rising prevalence of chronic conditions and high demand for better quality care by patients is expected to fuel adoption of workflow software and services in healthcare settings. Rising awareness amongst caregivers and patients pertinent to the benefits of integrated services and interest for reliable technology for efficient decision-making is anticipated to fuel adoption.

Key suggestions from the report:

The data integration segment held the largest share of clinical workflow solution market revenue in 2018 owing to rapid adoption by hospitals and healthcare facilities

The care collaboration service segment is poised with lucrative growth due to rapid adoption by caregivers. Integration with EHR provides a complete overview of the patient's medical condition, thereby help decide a course of action for treatment

The hospital segment commanded the largest revenue share as of 2018. This high share can be attributed to, supportive government policies, a rise in awareness, and an increase in a number of training programs for implementation of technology

Owing to the presence of major players and technologically advances healthcare infrastructure, North America dominated the clinical workflow management system market in 2018

However, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the lucrative growth in the coming years owing to supportive government initiatives to adopt eHealth services by hospitals

Key players operating in market include Allscripts, NextGen Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Market participants are engaged in collaborative agreements with hospitals and healthcare groups to implement clinical workflow management systems and EHR services

Moreover, focus on developing an integrated software solution to avoid wrong medication and to improve the quality of care is expected to fuel the adoption in coming years.

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By End Use (Long-term Care Facilities, Ambulatory Care Centers, Hospitals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/clinical-workflow-solutions-market

The interoperability and compatibility of the systems with different platforms due to their robust technology has enhanced the growth prospects for the market. Collaborative efforts by software developers along with the researchers to make healthcare information available to users are projected to contribute towards lucrative market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, strategic initiatives intended by the industry participants for developing end to end services is expected to boost the competition in the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical workflow solutions market on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Clinical Workflow Solutions Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Data Integration Solutions



EMR Integration





Medical Image Integration



Real-Time Communication Solutions



Nurse Call Alert Systems





Unified Communication



Workflow Automation Solutions



Patient Flow Management





Nursing & Staff Scheduling



Care Collaboration Solutions



Medication Administration





Perinatal Care Management





Rounding Solutions





Other Care Collaboration (Specimen Collection and Blood Products Administration)



Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Solutions

Clinical Workflow Solutions End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospitals



Long-term Care Facilities



Ambulatory Care Centers

Clinical Workflow Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.