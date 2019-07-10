CleverTap Partners With Vonage to Enable the WhatsApp Business Solution via Nexmo Messages API

Businesses can instantly reach billions of users to provide convenience, support and personalization on the go

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, the full-stack customer lifecycle management platform, today released an integration with Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform , and its Messages API to add the WhatsApp Business solution to CleverTap's engagement suite. With this integration, CleverTap enables two-way communication with customers on one of the most widely used channels worldwide.

Today's consumers want to interact with businesses just like they do with friends and family, and social channels like WhatsApp and Facebook make that possible. With more than 1.5 billion users globally1, WhatsApp stands out by enabling businesses to send instant service messages, delivery updates and check-in reminders to users in any part of the world. With more than 3x the volume of SMS messages and a 98% open rate2, WhatsApp has opened a whole new opportunity for businesses to engage with customers3.

"Customers are shifting towards conversational commerce so they can have instant interactions with their preferred brands. With the Vonage partnership and Nexmo APIs, CleverTap enables WhatsApp Business as an avenue for brands to offer superior service and support by allowing them to be where customers are. We are excited to see how brands leverage this channel to transform customer relationships," said Sunil Thomas, CEO, and Co-Founder at CleverTap.

"Integrating the Nexmo Messages API with CleverTap makes it simple and seamless for us to leverage the WhatsApp Business solution and reach customers on a channel where they spend the most time. We've seen WhatsApp showing great promise as a marketing channel with 3x more engagement as compared to the current average. We are confident that with the combined power of the WhatsApp Business solution, Nexmo APIs, and CleverTap, our conversational commerce capabilities will become more integrated and seamless," said Himanshu Periwal, Vice President of Growth at ixigo.com.

CleverTap's integration with the Nexmo Messages API brings WhatsApp's ubiquity to its customers with a hassle-free and automated way to send and receive personalized messages . Without having to host or manage a separate infrastructure, businesses can have two-way communication with customers right through the CleverTap dashboard.

"The Nexmo Messages API makes it easy for businesses to engage with customers around the world via the channels they prefer. Channels like WhatsApp Business allow companies to reinvent their business models with a more modern, personal way of providing products and services," said Mark Summerson, VP Global Channel Partners at Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform.

About CleverTap

CleverTap is a customer retention platform that helps consumer brands maximize user lifetime value. Over 8,000 companies around the world, including Vodafone, Star, Sony, Fandango LATAM, Domino's Pizza and GO-JEK trust CleverTap to deliver personalized experiences and improve the impact of omnichannel marketing across the entire customer lifecycle. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel and Recruit Holdings, and operates out of San Francisco, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Vonage

Vonage is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact center, and programmable communications solutions via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, to improve how business gets done. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies connect, collaborate and communicate to create better business outcomes. Vonage's fully-integrated cloud communications platform built on a microservices-based architecture enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across all channels, including messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc.

