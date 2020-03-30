CleverTap and Dun & Bradstreet Lead Mobile Marketing Discussions at Engage to Grow Summit in the Middle East

"Brand leaders are increasingly looking to engage consumers and build a better strategy for retaining end-users," said Almitra Karnik, head of marketing, CleverTap. "The Engage to Grow Summit provided the ideal venue for brand leaders in the Middle East to explore changing marketing dynamics, real-world solutions for driving customer engagement, and the evolution of technology to help digital marketers predict behavior and better deliver information at the right time and in the right place."

The one-day summit offered insights from key CleverTap executives, as well as leaders from Network International and JOIGIFTS.com. In addition, panel discussions looked at the journey from customer engagement to brand advocacy and business growth strategies that have been most effective in the Middle East. Panelists included marketing and operations executives from Careem, Domino's Pizza, Etisalat Group, Liv. digital lifestyle bank by Emirates NBD, LuLu Group International, and Mashreq Bank.

"Customer retention is as important as customer acquisition. We live in an age where mobile devices are scaling heights in terms of marketability that the print and broadcast media could only ever dream of," said Pankaj Khanna, Head - Learning & Economic Insights Group, Dun & Bradstreet India. "Accordingly, developing and deploying strategies to enhance user experience, sustain customer value propositions and keep customers constantly engaged have become critical focus areas for sustainable business growth."

Discussions at the summit focused on the proliferation of smartphone usage across user segments in the region and the real-time cultural shift of people sharing, accessing and needing content across social and online channels. In addition, the ability to store large amounts of data in efficient and cost-effective ways will have a profound impact on the level in which Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning will play a role in digital-first marketing strategies. Panel topics assessed the evolving mobile landscape over the next five years and new approaches to segmenting and engaging users with personalized information, experiences, services, and more.

