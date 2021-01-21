Clear Aligners Market Size Worth $6.0 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 23.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clear aligners market size is expected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 23.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Clear aligners are invisible and discreet braces developed from thermoformed materials like copolyester or polycarbonate plastic and CAD 3D printing technology, acting as an alternative to traditional braces. According to the FDA, the clear aligner system helps in positioning the teeth by the means of continuous gentle force and are developed to treat mild to moderate malocclusion. According to WHO, malocclusion is the third most prevalent dental disease after dental caries and periodontal disease globally. Malocclusion of the teeth causes the problem of misalignment which can later lead to severe oral health complications like hard and soft tissue trauma. This condition is hereditary and can be passed from one generation to another.

Key suggestions from the report:

The teenage segment emerged as the largest consumer segment in 2019, as teenagers are increasingly opting for the orthodontic device because of its inconspicuous characteristics and comfort

The standalone practices segment reciprocated the largest share in 2019 as standalone practitioners are readily adopting the orthodontic device and are equipped with advanced digital technologies

North America dominated the market in 2019 owing to increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, rising prevalence of dental disorders, and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to reciprocate the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Clear Aligners Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Age (Adult, Teenage), By End-use (Hospitals, Standalone Practices, Group Practices), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/clear-aligners-market

Technological advancements and growing demand for customized clear aligners are significant factors responsible for market growth. Companies like Align Technology and DynaFlex are constantly bringing in newer computer-aided technology in the market. For instance, the launch of iTero, which is a digital impression system, by Align Technology is assisting in developing accurate, effective, and customized clear aligners. The device is designed in accordance with the wearer's comfort to treat mild to moderate misalignment conditions. According to an article published in Scielo.com in November 2018, the global prevalence of Class I malocclusions is 74.7% and Class II malocclusions are 19.6%. The rising prevalence of these medical conditions is assisting in the escalating the demand for the orthodontic device.

The demand for customized clear aligners has witnessed a burgeoning growth, especially among teenagers. For Instance, the FDA approved, Invisalign clear aligners developed by Align Technology, have been used in the treatment of 5.0 million people as of 2018 and worldwide Invisalign shipments to teenagers were about 87.1 thousand cases. To date, over 1.0 million teenagers have adopted the orthodontic treatment. This is because many teenagers prefer avoiding discomfort caused by the metal braces and also want their braces to look esthetically appealing. The above-mentioned factors are cumulatively assisting in robust market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global clear aligners market on the basis of age, end-use, and region:

Clear Aligners Age Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Adult



Teenage

Clear Aligners End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Stand Alone Practices



Group Practices



Others

Clear Aligners Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



India





Japan





China





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Clear Aligners Market

Align technology

Dentsply Sirona

Patterson Companies Inc

Institute Straumann

Danaher Corporation

3M EPSE

EPSE Argen Corporation

Henry Schein Inc.

TP Orthodontics Inc.

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Hip Replacement Implants Market – The global hip replacement implants market size was estimated at USD 5.56 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Obesity Treatment Market – The global obesity treatment market was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2015. According to the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, 2.1 billion people are either obese or overweight.

in 2015. According to the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, 2.1 billion people are either obese or overweight. Sinus Dilation Devices Market – The global sinus dilation devices market size was estimated at USD 1.79 billion in 2017. It is likely to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.