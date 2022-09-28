Cleaning Robot Market worth $25.9 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleaning Robot Market is projected to grow from USD 9.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 25.9 Billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing adoption of AI and IoT in household appliances, growing adoption of cleaning robots in commercial sector, rising demand for disinfecting robots in healthcare facilities. During the forecast period, development of AI-enabled and voice-controlled smart cleaning robots is expected to create growth opportunities for the market.

Personal cleaning robots type to account for a larger share of cleaning robot market in 2022

Personal cleaning robots account for a larger share of the cleaning robot market, which is attributed to the growing sales of floor-cleaning robots for domestic purposes. The busy lifestyle and the increase in automation have led to a growth in demand for floor-cleaning robots, which can easily perform the task of dry and wet cleaning. They can be scheduled and controlled using a smartphone or tablet. Apart from floors, personal cleaning robots can also be used for the cleaning of pools, lawns, and windows. In developed and developing countries, the presence of lawns and pools in homes is becoming a luxury, and the maintenance of these requires mowers and pool cleaners. Cleaning robots, as a one-time investment, to reduce labor costs and effort for the maintenance of lawns and pools are helping the market grow.

Residential application to lead cleaning robot market in 2022

The cleaning robot market for residential applications is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Technological advancements are enabling these robots to become more practical and usable day by day. This is driving consumer demand and acceptance of such products. Rising consumer demand for autonomous robotic technology and the minimization of human intervention are factors driving market growth.

Market in Asia Pacific to hold significant opportunities for the market during forecast period

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for cleaning robots. The rise in disposable income among consumers in countries of the region has led to the rapid adoption of cleaning robots in the residential segment. The increasing adoption of cleaning robots and the influx of global players, along with the emergence of native players, are driving market growth. China is one of the key countries for the cleaning robot market in Asia Pacific as the country is the major manufacturing hub for cleaning robots globally. The presence of several manufacturers and suppliers in China has helped the cleaning robot market to expand rapidly in the country. The country accounts for a share of more than 50% of the cleaning robot market in Asia Pacific.

Major vendors in the cleaning robot market include iRobot Corporation (US), Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd (China), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Xiaomi (China), and Roborock (China) among others.

