Claros Technologies Successfully Demonstrates High-Throughput PFAS Destruction in Landmark Pilot

Breakthrough Achieved in Collaboration with Daikin America, Inc. Marks Major Step Toward Scalable, Cost-Effective PFAS Elimination

MINNEAPOLIS, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Claros is pleased to announce the successful completion of the world's first large-scale demonstration of high-throughput PFAS destruction using UV technology at Daikin America Inc.'s (DAI) Decatur, Alabama facility.

This milestone represents another breakthrough in efforts to eliminate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from industrial wastewater streams. During the pilot, Claros' proprietary UV-photochemical process achieved over 99.99% destruction of targeted PFAS compounds, successfully treating more than 50,000 gallons of wastewater a high-flow system capable of achieving hundreds of gallons per minute.

A Breakthrough in PFAS Destruction

Since 2012, DAI has ensured a 99.9% reduction in large chain PFAS in its wastewater treatment process. This pilot program with Claros demonstrates that large-scale PFAS destruction of long, short, and ultra-short chain PFAS using UV technology is not only technically feasible but also economically viable.

By achieving over 99.99% destruction of targeted PFAS compounds in a high flow system, Claros has proven its technology can operate at scale and at a cost-effective price point—both essential factors for real-world industrial adoption.

Michelle Bellanca, CEO and Co-Founder of Claros Technologies, underscored the critical role DAI played in advancing this milestone:

"We are deeply honored to be partnering with DAI on this groundbreaking initiative. Their vision, leadership, and willingness to invest in next-generation solutions made this achievement possible. This pilot not only proves that large-scale PFAS destruction is viable today, but it also sets a new standard for environmental sustainability across the manufacturing sector. Claros is proud to have supported DAI in demonstrating what's achievable when innovation meets bold, forward-thinking action."

The Road to Commercial Deployment

With the success of this first pilot, both companies are moving forward with plans for additional pilot work and collaboration. This next phase of pilot work will focus on further enhancing the flow and destruction capabilities of the technology.

About Claros Technologies

Founded in 2018 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Claros Technologies is a leader in state-of-the-art PFAS testing, analytical services, and next-generation PFAS destruction technologies. Originally incubated at the University of Minnesota, Claros has evolved into a full-service PFAS laboratory and innovation hub, offering cutting-edge solutions that help industries detect, manage, and treat PFAS. Claros' mission is to deliver science-driven solutions that ensure cleaner air, water, and materials for future generations.

