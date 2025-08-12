Claros Technologies Secures $10 Million in Convertible Note Financing to Accelerate Global Deployment of ClarosTechUV™ PFAS Destruction Technology

Strategic mix of investors fuels next phase of Claros' growth after breakthrough pilot with Daikin America, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Claros Technologies, Inc. ("Claros"), the industry leader in high-flow PFAS destruction and analytical technologies, today announced it has secured $10 million in convertible note financing to accelerate the commercial deployment of its ClarosTechUV™ PFAS Destruction System. The financing comes amid tightening global regulations escalating compliance demands, criminal prosecutions and ongoing civil litigation as manufacturers face growing scrutiny over the use of PFAS in their operations. With rising pressure to adopt permanent, low cost, high-flow, field-ready destruction technologies that can destroy ultra-short chain PFAS, demand for Claros' solutions has surged across North America, Europe, and Asia.

The convertible note was supported by a broad mix of investors, including renewed participation from many of Claros' existing backers—Capita3, the University of Minnesota, American Century Private Investments, and F. R. Bigelow Foundation, among others—alongside several new strategic investors. The result is a strong, diversified coalition of stakeholders committed to advancing Claros' mission and market leadership.

Michelle Bellanca, CEO and Co-Founder of Claros, underscored the significance of the company's recent momentum, and the capital secured to support it:

"Our recent pilot with Daikin America, Inc.—where our ClarosTechUV™ PFAS Destruction System achieved 99.99% destruction of targeted PFAS in high-flow wastewater—was a watershed moment for industrial operations and a major milestone for Claros. That pilot not only set a new benchmark for what's possible in scalable, low cost and permanent PFAS destruction, it validated our ability to destroy all PFAS species (long, short, and ultra-short) at scale, efficiently and affordably. Interest in Claros has been building steadily as regulatory pressure intensifies and industrial stakeholders seek permanent and reliable PFAS solutions. The Daikin pilot marked a powerful inflection point—and this convertible note is not just a vote of confidence from our investors, but a critical enabler of our ability to scale quickly and meet the urgency of the moment."

Steve Sefton, the Chairman of Clearwater Equity, one of the new investors in the note, stated:

"There's no denying that Claros is at the forefront of addressing one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. While PFAS will remain part of many essential industrial processes for the foreseeable future, there's no reason the waste streams involved in making and using them should continue seeping into the environment. Claros delivers a best-in-class solution that cuts PFAS off at the source—destroying them in a scalable, cost-effective way that meets today's regulatory demands while helping industry stay ahead of the environmental standards of tomorrow."

Kathy Tune, Managing Partner at Capita3, added:

"We've believed in Claros from the very beginning, and this latest financing only deepens that conviction. Years from now, when the story is told about how industry finally figured out how to keep PFAS out of the environment, there will be a defining break in the timeline—before Claros, and after Claros. The company is building a solution that gives PFAS manufacturers and users a real economic incentive to do the right thing—one that aligns with tightening regulations across jurisdictions and delivers meaningful benefits for business and the environment."

This $10 million convertible note brings Claros'' total capital raised to $39 million since its inception, including early grant funding, early stage and institutional investments. The funds will support continued scale-up of the ClarosTechUV™ PFAS Destruction System, expansion of global pilot and installation programs, and the build-out of commercial operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Claros Technologies

Founded in 2018 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Claros is a global leader in PFAS mitigation, with two core divisions. The ClarosTech™ division focuses exclusively on the permanent destruction of PFAS, offering affordable, high-flow, scalable, and field-ready systems that eliminate long, short, and ultra-short chain compounds with 99.99% efficiency. ClarosLabs™, the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited analytical division, is a leading commercial laboratory dedicated solely to PFAS detection, quantification, and exposure assessment. Originally incubated at the University of Minnesota, Claros is proud to call Minnesota home. The ongoing partnership between Claros and the University of Minnesota exemplifies how academic research can be transformed into real-world environmental innovations, positioning Minnesota as a leader in sustainable technology. Claros is on a mission to eliminate PFAS from the environment. Claros is destroying PFAS—for good.

Media Contact

Kari Finkler

kari@clarostech.com

+1-651-335-9072

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605895/New_Claros_Technologies_Inc_Logo_v2.jpg