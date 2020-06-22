Clarivate to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 30, 2020

The live webcast of the call will be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's website. To join the webcast please visit https://services.choruscall.com/links/ccc200806.html . A replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast by dialing (888) 317-6003 (in the United States), 412-317-6061 (International) and 866-284-3684 (Canada). The conference ID number is 2940334.

An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call at 877-344-7529 (in the US), 412-371-0088 (International) and 855-669-9658 (Canada). The replay access code is 10139888. The recording will be available for replay through August 13, 2020.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation. We offer subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise that cover the entire lifecycle of innovation – from foundational research and ideas to protection and commercialization. Today, we're setting a trail-blazing course to help customers turn bold ideas into life-changing inventions. Our portfolio consists of some of the world's most trusted information brands, including the Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Analytics.jpg

SOURCE Clarivate Plc