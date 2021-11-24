Clarivate to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November and December 2021

News provided by

Clarivate Plc

24 Nov, 2021, 13:30 GMT

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Hanks, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following virtual investor conferences in November and December 2021.

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Category: Webcast
Source: Clarivate Plc

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

Also from this source

Clarivate Identifies the One in 1,000 Citation Elite with Annual...

Clarivate to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics