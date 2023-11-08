Clarivate to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2023 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on November 14, 2023

Clarivate Plc

08 Nov, 2023, 21:15 GMT

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) (the "Company" or "Clarivate"), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, announced today that Jonathan Gear, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets 2023 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 1:20 pm Eastern Time.

The live webcast can be accessed at https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/tmit2023/67C540.cfm and will be available for replay.

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

