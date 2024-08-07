Clarivate to Present at the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference on August 12

Clarivate Plc

07 Aug, 2024, 12:15 GMT

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that Jonathan Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference, on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 2:55 pm Eastern Time. The live webcast can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer37/clvt/2805750 and will be available for replay.

A replay of each webcast will also be available on https://ir.clarivate.com and will remain available for 90 days.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Clarivate Appoints Former ProQuest CEO Matti Shem Tov as the Company's Next CEO

Clarivate Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

