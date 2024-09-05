Clarivate to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 12

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that Jonathan Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at 8:50 am Pacific Time (11:50 am Eastern Time). The live webcast can be accessed at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1687830&tp_key=707f755b76&tp_special=8 and will be available for replay.

A replay of the webcast will also be available on https://ir.clarivate.com and will remain available for 180 days.

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

