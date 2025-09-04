Clarivate to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 11

Clarivate Plc

04 Sep, 2025, 12:00 GMT

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that Jonathan Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, on Thursday, September 11, 2025 at 8:50 am Pacific Time (11:50 am Eastern Time). The live webcast can be accessed at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1731248&tp_key=0253632af4&tp_special=8 and will be available for replay.

A replay of the webcast will also be available on https://ir.clarivate.com and will remain available for 90 days.

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com.

