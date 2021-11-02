Clarivate to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 9, 2021

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today it will hold a Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Management will provide an update on the business, with presentations starting at 10:00 AM Eastern Time and concluding at approximately 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

All are invited to listen to the event and view the presentation via webcast on the Clarivate Investor Relations website at http://ir.clarivate.com/. To join the webcast please visit https://clarivateir.virtualevent.page/stream-public/. A replay will also be available as a webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

