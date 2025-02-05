Clarivate Selected by National and University Library in Zagreb, Croatia to Create a Unified National Library Platform

Software-as-a-Service, cloud-based library services and discovery platform to be implemented in nine universities and 82 academic and research libraries across Croatia

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced that the National and University Library in Zagreb has selected Clarivate to provide its unified library services and discovery platform.

The National and University Library in Zagreb (NSK) is Croatia's leading cultural and research institution, serving as both the National Library of Croatia and the University of Zagreb's main library. Its mission is to develop collections and services that promote Croatia's cultural and scientific heritage as well as to build a Croatian national library system.

The NSK will implement Ex Libris Alma and Ex Libris Primo from Clarivate to build a modern, unified library system, streamlining the existing infrastructure of multiple library systems and data formats. The NSK will lead the new solution for the academic and research library system across the country, totaling nine universities and 82 libraries, with a cloud-based subscription service.

Professor Stričević, Director General, NSK said: "I am pleased that the National and University Library selected Alma and Primo as a unified solution that will foster the process of digital transformation of the university library system in Croatia with the National and University Library at the forefront. The activity is realized as part of the e-Universities project and financed from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan 2021 – 2026."

Dr Dijana Machala, Assistant Director, University Library Affairs, NSK, who is leading this national strategic project said: "We are excited to start the implementation of Alma Network Zone for NSK and 82 academic and research libraries in Croatia. NSK selected Alma and Primo with the aim to provide a resilient library digital infrastructure that will empower learning and research."

Yariv Kursh, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Ex Libris and Innovative, part of Clarivate said: "At Clarivate, we are dedicated to providing forward thinking solutions that support the missions of national libraries such as the National and University Library in Zagreb. Today's announcement is yet another example of our national-level collaboration with libraries and is testament to how we support and empower them through transformational change. Our collaboration will foster learning and discovery for future generations and make Croatia's rich heritage accessible to researchers, scholars and the public."

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence.

