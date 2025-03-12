Clarivate Reveals Top 100 Global Innovators 2025

The Top 100 organizations generate $4.6 trillion USD in annual revenues, representing 4.4% of the global economy

LONDON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today revealed its 2025 ranked list of Top 100 Global Innovators – the organizations at the forefront of technology research and innovation worldwide.

The Top 100 organizations prioritize innovation as a central part of their business strategy. Their investment levels in science, engineering, product design and problem-solving is, on average, 8.8% of their revenues. Across the Top 100, this was almost $290 billion USD.

New this year: This year, Clarivate analyzes the convergence phenomenon – the integration of various scientific and engineering fields that promote the spread of innovation into products – through five macro-forces: sustainability, wellbeing, mobility, connectivity and automation. Within the top 0.5% of the most critical and valuable protected ideas, convergent inventions, those overlapping between innovation forces, account for almost 40%.

Geographical spread: Eleven countries and regions are identified in this year's list – one more than last year. Japan maintains its position as the biggest contributor to the Top 100 entities, with 33 organizations named, although it has seen a decrease of five since last year. The United States has 18 organizations listed this year, Taiwan has 13, Germany and South Korea both have eight, France has seven, Mainland China has six, Switzerland has three, Netherlands has two, and Sweden and Finland, which is back on the list this year, both have one.

Industry sectors: There has been little change in the industry sector representation compared to 2024, with movements up and down by one or two individual representations. Four industry sectors saw an increase and five declined this year. Electronics and computing equipment continues to have the most Top 100 entities, followed by Semiconductors, Industrial systems, and Automotive.

Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said, "Being recognized as a Top 100 Global Innovator is a remarkable achievement given the pace of change - since 2000, we've seen an 80-fold increase in the volume of inventions. Competition is more global than ever before, and developments in one region can have a significant global impact. Hyperconnectivity and technological convergence play a pivotal role in driving innovation. The Top 100 organizations target innovation at the deployment and diffusion of technology and knowledge."

Other key findings from the 2025 report include:

Samsung Electronics maintains its position as the #1 ranked global innovator.

Six companies awarded Top 100 status for the first time: Samsung Electro-Mechanics, GE Aerospace, Siemens Energy, CATL, FORVIA and Caterpillar.

Six companies re-enter the Top 100: Nokia, NTT, Micron Technology, TE Connectivity, Quanta Computer and Asus.

16 all-time recipient organizations retained Top 100 Global Innovator status: Samsung Electronics, Honda, Toyota, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Sony, Qualcomm, Toshiba, Hitachi, Ericsson, Dow, Fujitsu, Boeing, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Honeywell and NEC.

The Top 100 Global Innovators rankings are generated by the Clarivate Center for IP and Innovation Research. Their analyses are underpinned by rigorous research leveraging the proprietary Derwent Strength Index, derived from the Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI) and global patent data to measure the influence of ideas, their success and rarity, and the investment in inventions.

Detailed Methodology

The Top 100 Global Innovators uses a complete comparative analysis of global invention data to assess the strength of every patented idea, using measures tied directly to their innovative power. To move from the individual strength of inventions to identifying the organizations that create them more consistently and frequently, Clarivate sets two threshold criteria that potential candidates must meet and then adds a measure of their patented innovation output over the past five years.

About Clarivate Center for IP and Innovation Research

Combining more than 60 years of IP experience, the Clarivate Center for IP and Innovation Research empowers organizations worldwide to excel by providing expert guidance grounded in pioneering benchmarks and data-driven insights. Bringing together senior practitioners, consultants and data analysts, the Center performs research to establish and disseminate benchmarks that guide management and strategy. It works with legal, IP and innovation leaders to optimize IP operations and technology and improve IP decision-making, supported by industry-leading data, analytics and proven practices.

