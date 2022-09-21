Clarivate Reveals Citation Laureates 2022 - Annual List of Researchers of Nobel Class

64 Citation Laureates named by the Institute for Scientific Information have

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today named 20 world-class researchers from four countries as Citation Laureates™. These are researchers whose work is deemed to be 'of Nobel class', as demonstrated by analysis carried out by the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI)™, part of Clarivate.

The contributions of this year's Citation Laureates include transformative research in breast and ovarian cancer, flexible 'electronic skin', the economics of happiness and well-being and more. Fourteen of the honorees are based at leading academic institutions in the United States, three are based in Japan, two are based in the United Kingdom and one is based in Germany.

Each year since 2002, ISI analysts have drawn on Web of Science™ publication and citation data to identify influential researchers in the research areas recognized by Nobel Prizes: Physiology or Medicine, Physics, Chemistry and Economics. Out of some 55 million articles and proceedings indexed in the Web of Science since 1970, only about 7,600 (.01%) have been cited 2,000 or more times. It is from the authors of this group of papers that Citation Laureates are identified and selected. They are individuals whose research publications are highly cited and whose contributions in their fields have been extremely influential, even transformative.

In early October 2022, the Nobel Assembly will vote to confer science's highest honor. While this annual rite inspires worldwide speculation, Clarivate is the only organization to use quantitative data in addition to qualitative assessment to provide valuable insights about who might be chosen. To date, 64 Citation Laureates listed in the Hall of Citation Laureates have gone on to receive a Nobel Prize.

The 2022 Citation Laureates are:

Physiology or Medicine Masato Hasegawa, Head of Department of Brain & Neurosciences, Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Medical Science, Tokyo, Japan, and Virginia Man-Yee Lee, John H. Ware 3rd Endowed Professor in Alzheimer's Research, and Director of Center for Neurodegenerative Disease Research, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States For the identification of TDP-43, a pathological signature of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal lobar degeneration (FTLD), and for other contributions to the study of neurodegenerative diseases Mary-Claire King, Professor of Medicine and of Genome Sciences, School of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, United States For demonstrating inherited susceptibility for breast and ovarian cancer and discovering the role played by mutations of the BRCA1 gene Stuart H. Orkin, David G. Nathan Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, United States; and Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator For foundational research on the genetic basis of blood diseases and for advancing gene therapy for sickle cell anemia and beta-thalassemia Physics Immanuel Bloch, Scientific Director, Max-Planck Institute of Quantum Optics, Garching, Germany; Professor for Experimental Physics, Ludwig-Maximilians University, Munich, Germany For ground-breaking research on quantum many-body systems using ultra-cold atomic and molecular gases, opening the way to quantum simulations of 'artificial solids' Stephen R. Quake, Head of Science, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Redwood City, California, United States; Lee Otterson Professor of Bioengineering and Applied Physics, Stanford University, Stanford, California, United States For contributions to the physics of fluid phenomena on the nanoliter scale Takashi Taniguchi, Fellow and Director of International Center for Materials Nanoarchitectonics, National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), Tsukuba, Japan, and Kenji Watanabe, Chief Researcher, Electric and Electronic Materials Field, Electroceramics Group, Research Center for Functional Materials, National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), Tsukuba, Japan For fabrication of high-quality hexagonal boron nitride crystals, the availability of which enabled a revolution in research on the electronic behavior of two-dimensional materials Chemistry Zhenan Bao, K.K. Lee Professor of Chemical Engineering, Director, Stanford Wearable Electronics Initiative (eWEAR), Stanford University, Stanford, California, United States For the development of novel biomimetic applications of organic and polymeric electronic materials, including flexible 'electronic skin' Bonnie L. Bassler, Squibb Professor in Molecular Biology and Chair of Molecular Biology, Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey, United States; and Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, and E. Peter Greenberg, Professor of Microbiology, School of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, United States For research on regulation of gene expression in bacteria through quorum sensing, a chemical communication system Daniel G. Nocera, Patterson Rockwood Professor of Energy, Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States For fundamental experimental and theoretical contributions to proton-coupled electron transfer (PCET) and its application to energy science and biology Economics Daron Acemoglu, Institute Professor, Department of Economics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States, and Simon Johnson, Ronald A. Kurtz (1954) Professor of Entrepreneurship of Economics and Professor, Global Economics and Management, MIT Sloan School of Management, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States, and James A. Robinson, Reverend Dr. Richard L. Pearson Professor of Global Conflict Studies, and Institute Director, The Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts, Harris School of Public Policy, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, United States For far-reaching analysis of the role of political and economic institutions in shaping national development Samuel Bowles, Research Professor and Director of the Behavioral Sciences Program, Santa Fe Institute, Santa Fe, New Mexico, United States; Professor Emeritus, Department of Economics, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Massachusetts, United States, and Herbert Gintis, Professor Emeritus, Department of Economics, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Massachusetts, United States; External Professor, Santa Fe Institute, Santa Fe, New Mexico, United States For providing evidence and models that broaden our understanding of economic behavior to include not only self interest but also reciprocity, altruism, and other forms of social cooperation Richard A. Easterlin, University Professor Emeritus of Economics, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, United States, and Richard Layard, Co-Director, Community Wellbeing Programme, Centre for Economic Performance, London School of Economics, London, United Kingdom, and Andrew J. Oswald, Professor of Economics and Behavioural Science, University of Warwick, Coventry, United Kingdom For pioneering contributions to the economics of happiness and subjective well-being

David Pendlebury, Head of Research Analysis at ISI said: "The impact of this year's Citation Laureates is immense and represents transformational and pioneering research. It is an honor to recognize and celebrate their work, which Clarivate deems of Nobel class. We expect that some of these research elites will go on to receive a Nobel Prize, demonstrating once again the strong link between their substantial citation records and their influence on peers."

Commenting on his recognition as a Citation Laureate, E. Peter Greenberg, Professor of Microbiology at the University of Washington School of Medicine said: "The scientific enterprise is not about people and personalities, but rather discovery and progress. We stand on the shoulders of others. I was therefore pleasantly surprised to be selected as a Citation Laureate because the honor is different from others in that it recognizes the impact of one's body of publications. I was in on the ground floor of something that blossomed, and what we have published has garnered the attention of our peers. This reflects an active field of vibrant researchers and teams who are publishing and referencing our work, and to have witnessed our field develop is, to me, pretty neat."

