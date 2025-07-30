Clarivate Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

— Continued acceleration of organic ACV and recurring organic revenue growth —

LONDON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) (the "Company" or "Clarivate"), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $621.4 million, compared to total revenues of $650.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, due to inorganic divestitures and disposals. Organic revenues for the second quarter of 2025 increased 0.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, due to a 0.8% increase in organic recurring revenues, partially offset by lower organic transactional revenues. Organic ACV grew 1.3% compared to June 30, 2024, and the mix of organic recurring revenue to total revenue for the first half of this year is now at 88%, an improvement of 800 bps compared to 80% for the prior year ended December 31, 2024.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $72.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $304.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $123.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $142.2 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was $261.6 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $274.4 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Total revenues for the first half of 2025 were $1,215.1 million, compared to total revenues of $1,271.5 million for the first half of 2024, due to inorganic divestitures and disposals. Organic revenues for the first half of 2025 increased 0.4%, compared to the first half of 2024, due to a 0.7% increase in organic recurring revenues, partially offset by lower organic transactional revenues.

Net loss for the first half of 2025 was $175.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $379.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the first half of 2024. Adjusted net income for the first half of 2025 was $219.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $245.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the first half of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2025 was $494.8 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $510.7 million for the first half of 2024.

Clarivate generated $287.5 million of operating cash flow and $160.6 million of free cash flow in the first half of 2025 and used approximately $100 million to repurchase 23.2 million ordinary shares at an average price of $4.29 per share.

"We reported solid second quarter performance and delivered growth in our key metrics. We have good momentum underway building off a solid first half of the year," said Matti Shem Tov, Chief Executive Officer. "There are early indications that our Value Creation Plan is driving improved performance and I'm pleased by the way in which the team is coming together to move the business forward."

"Looking ahead, we believe that the enhancements we made to the sales operating model to improve execution, customer engagement, and retention, as well as AI tailwinds benefiting our IP business, will support Clarivate's profitability and value creation."

Selected Financial Information

(In millions, except percentages and per share data),

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

Change 2025

2024

$

%

2025

2024

$

% Revenues $ 621.4

$ 650.3

$ (28.9)

(4.4) %

$ 1,215.1

$ 1,271.5

$ (56.4)

(4.4) %































Net income (loss) $ (72.0)

$ (304.3)

$ 232.3

76.3 %

$ (175.9)

$ (379.3)

$ 203.4

53.6 % Adjusted net income(1) $ 123.3

$ 142.2

$ (18.9)

(13.3) %

$ 219.1

$ 245.7

$ (26.6)

(10.8) % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 261.6

$ 274.4

$ (12.8)

(4.7) %

$ 494.8

$ 510.7

$ (15.9)

(3.1) %































Diluted EPS $ (0.11)

$ (0.46)

$ 0.35

76.1 %

$ (0.26)

$ (0.61)

$ 0.35

57.4 % Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $ 0.18

$ 0.20

$ (0.02)

(10.0) %

$ 0.32

$ 0.34

$ (0.02)

(5.9) %































Net cash provided by operating activities $ 116.3

$ 126.2

$ (9.9)

(7.8) %

$ 287.5

$ 302.4

$ (14.9)

(4.9) % Free cash flow(1) $ 50.3

$ 60.3

$ (10.0)

(16.6) %

$ 160.6

$ 172.1

$ (11.5)

(6.7) %

Second Quarter 2025 Commentary

Subscription revenues of $405.7 million were essentially flat. Organic subscription revenues increased 1.7%, primarily due to new sales and price increases.

Re-occurring revenues increased $0.3 million, or 0.3%, to $108.9 million. Organic re-occurring revenues decreased 2.3%, primarily due to timing of IP patent renewal volumes, as organic re-occurring revenues increased 1.4% for the first half of 2025.

Recurring revenues, which consist of subscription and re-occurring revenues, increased 0.8% organically.

Transactional revenues decreased $29.3 million, or 21.5%, to $106.8 million, primarily due to product group wind-downs within A&G. Organic transactional revenues decreased 1.4%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents of $362.6 million increased $67.4 million compared to December 31, 2024.

Total debt outstanding was $4,570.5 million as of June 30, 2025, largely unchanged compared to December 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first half of 2025 was $287.5 million compared to $302.4 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow for the first half of 2025 was $160.6 million compared to $172.1 million in the prior year period.

Reaffirmed Outlook for 2025 (forward-looking statement)

"During the first half of 2025, we achieved enhanced performance, primarily driven by growth in organic ACV within the Academia & Government (A&G) and Life Sciences & Healthcare segments and in organic subscription revenue within A&G," said Jonathan Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "With revenue for the first half meeting our projections and continued strong cost management, we are reaffirming our outlook for the full year 2025."

The full year outlook presented below assumes no further acquisitions, divestitures, or unanticipated events.



2025 Outlook Organic ACV 1.0% to 2.0% Recurring Organic Revenue Growth (1.0)% to 1.0% Revenues $2.28B to $2.40B Adjusted EBITDA(1) $940M to $1.00B Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 40.5% to 42.5% Adjusted Diluted EPS(1)(2) $0.60 to $0.70 Free Cash Flow(1) $300M to $380M



Notes to press release (1) Non-GAAP measure. Please see "Reconciliations to Certain Non-GAAP Measures" in this release for important disclosures and reconciliations of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. These terms are defined elsewhere in this press release. (2) Adjusted diluted EPS for 2025 is calculated based on approximately 685 million fully diluted adjusted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS and Free cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP, are not measures of financial condition or liquidity, and should not be considered as an alternative to profit or loss for the period determined in accordance with GAAP or operating cash flows determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider such measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial measures or results of operations calculated or determined in accordance with GAAP.

We use non-GAAP measures internally in our operational and financial decision-making, to assess the operating performance of our business, to assess performance for employee compensation purposes, and to decide how to allocate resources. We believe that such measures allow us to focus on what we deem to be more reliable indicators of ongoing operating performance and our ability to generate cash flow from operations, and we also believe that investors may find these non-GAAP financial measures useful for the same reasons. Non-GAAP measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies comparable to us, many of which present non-GAAP measures when reporting their results. Further, these measures can be useful in evaluating our performance against our peer companies because we believe they provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosure. However, non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided within the schedules attached to this release. Our presentation of non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by any of the adjusted items, or that any projections and estimates will be realized in their entirety or at all.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes statements that express our opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor provisions" of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "seeks," "projects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts, and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, or current expectations concerning, among other things, anticipated cost savings, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and the markets in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are based on available current market material and management's expectations, beliefs, and forecasts concerning future events impacting us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K, along with our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Please consult our public filings with the SEC, which are also available on our website at www.clarivate.com.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In millions) March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 362.6

$ 295.2 Accounts receivable, net 820.4

798.3 Prepaid expenses 88.5

85.9 Other current assets 68.7

65.2 Total current assets 1,340.2

1,244.6 Property and equipment, net 56.3

53.5 Other intangible assets, net 8,284.0

8,441.2 Goodwill 1,566.9

1,566.6 Other non-current assets 69.5

82.2 Deferred income taxes 51.1

48.5 Operating lease right-of-use assets 53.2

53.6 Total assets $ 11,421.2

$ 11,490.2 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 125.7

$ 124.5 Accrued compensation 111.4

119.2 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 292.5

310.1 Current portion of deferred revenues 929.1

859.1 Current portion of operating lease liability 20.1

20.6 Total current liabilities 1,478.8

1,433.5 Long-term debt 4,516.8

4,518.7 Other non-current liabilities 97.4

72.5 Deferred income taxes 284.3

273.3 Operating lease liabilities 49.8

53.2 Total liabilities 6,427.1

6,351.2 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Ordinary Shares, no par value; unlimited shares authorized; 672.2 and 691.4 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 12,902.7

12,978.8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (419.2)

(526.3) Accumulated deficit (7,489.4)

(7,313.5) Total shareholders' equity 4,994.1

5,139.0 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,421.2

$ 11,490.2

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues $ 621.4

$ 650.3

$ 1,215.1

$ 1,271.5 Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues 203.6

213.6

410.6

431.4 Selling, general and administrative costs 181.1

185.2

359.5

377.1 Depreciation and amortization 190.9

184.4

376.3

363.8 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments —

302.8

—

302.8 Restructuring and other impairments 9.3

0.7

34.0

10.2 Other operating expense (income), net 29.6

3.6

48.6

21.2 Total operating expenses 614.5

890.3

1,229.0

1,506.5 Income (loss) from operations 6.9

(240.0)

(13.9)

(235.0) Fair value adjustment of warrants —

—

—

(5.2) Interest expense, net 66.6

71.1

130.9

141.3 Income (loss) before income taxes (59.7)

(311.1)

(144.8)

(371.1) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 12.3

(6.8)

31.1

8.2 Net income (loss) (72.0)

(304.3)

(175.9)

(379.3) Dividends on preferred shares —

12.5

—

31.3 Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shares $ (72.0)

$ (316.8)

$ (175.9)

$ (410.6)















Per share:













Basic $ (0.11)

$ (0.46)

$ (0.26)

$ (0.61) Diluted $ (0.11)

$ (0.46)

$ (0.26)

$ (0.61)















Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per share:











Basic 681.3

685.6

685.5

676.2 Diluted 681.3

685.6

685.5

676.2

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2025

2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ (175.9)

$ (379.3) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 376.3

363.8 Share-based compensation 29.3

33.9 Restructuring and other impairments, including goodwill 2.2

301.3 Deferred income taxes (5.4)

(24.6) Amortization and write-off of debt issuance costs 7.7

7.9 Other operating activities 45.8

14.3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 2.2

103.2 Prepaid expenses (1.5)

1.1 Other assets 3.1

(5.4) Accounts payable (3.3)

(12.2) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (36.1)

(38.3) Deferred revenues 42.6

(59.7) Operating leases, net (3.2)

(4.8) Other liabilities 3.7

1.2 Net cash provided by operating activities 287.5

302.4 Cash Flows From Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (126.9)

(130.3) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

(17.1) Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash divested —

(19.2) Net cash used for investing activities (126.9)

(166.6) Cash Flows From Financing Activities





Principal payments on debt (500.0)

(52.7) Proceeds from issuance of debt 500.0

— Payment of debt issuance costs, extinguishment costs, and related fees (8.5)

(20.1) Repurchases of ordinary shares (99.5)

— Cash dividends on preferred shares —

(37.7) Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation (8.1)

(9.9) Other financing activities 5.6

(0.4) Net cash used for financing activities (110.5)

(120.8) Effects of exchange rates 17.3

(9.3) Net change in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 67.4

5.7 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, beginning of period 295.2

370.7 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, end of period $ 362.6

$ 376.4

Supplemental Revenues Information

Annualized contract value ("ACV"), at any point in time, represents the annualized value of all active customer subscription-based license agreements for the next 12 months, assuming those coming up for renewal during the measurement period are renewed at their current price level. Our organic ACV grew 1.3% compared to June 30, 2024, primarily driven by price increases. Our total ACV declined 3.5% compared to June 30, 2024, primarily due to the ScholarOne divestiture in November 2024 and the wind-down of certain product groups beginning in the first quarter of 2025.

The following tables present our revenues by type and by segment for the periods indicated, as well as the components driving the changes between periods.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Change

% of Change

2025

2024

$ %

Acquisitions Disposals FX Organic Subscription $ 405.7

$ 405.6

$ 0.1 — %

0.1 % (3.1) % 1.3 % 1.7 % Re-occurring 108.9

108.6

0.3 0.3 %

— % — % 2.6 % (2.3) % Recurring revenues 514.6

514.2

0.4 0.1 %

0.1 % (2.4) % 1.6 % 0.8 % Transactional 106.8

136.1

(29.3) (21.5) %

— % (21.1) % 1.0 % (1.4) % Revenues $ 621.4

$ 650.3

$ (28.9) (4.4) %

0.1 % (6.4) % 1.4 % 0.5 %



Six Months Ended June 30,

Change

% of Change

2025

2024

$ %

Acquisitions Disposals FX Organic Subscription $ 794.3

$ 808.7

$ (14.4) (1.8) %

0.2 % (2.8) % 0.2 % 0.6 % Re-occurring 214.8

211.1

3.7 1.8 %

— % — % 0.4 % 1.4 % Recurring revenues 1,009.1

1,019.8

(10.7) (1.0) %

0.2 % (2.1) % 0.2 % 0.7 % Transactional 206.0

251.7

(45.7) (18.2) %

0.1 % (16.7) % 0.2 % (1.8) % Revenues $ 1,215.1

$ 1,271.5

$ (56.4) (4.4) %

0.1 % (5.2) % 0.3 % 0.4 %



Three Months Ended June 30,

Change

% of Change

2025

2024

$ %

Acquisitions Disposals FX Organic Academia & Government $ 318.5

$ 344.5

$ (26.0) (7.5) %

— % (11.0) % 1.0 % 2.5 % Intellectual Property 202.5

201.6

0.9 0.4 %

0.2 % — % 2.3 % (2.1) % Life Sciences & Healthcare 100.4

104.2

(3.8) (3.6) %

0.2 % (5.3) % 1.2 % 0.3 % Revenues $ 621.4

$ 650.3

$ (28.9) (4.4) %

0.1 % (6.4) % 1.4 % 0.5 %



Six Months Ended June 30,

Change

% of Change

2025

2024

$ %

Acquisitions Disposals FX Organic Academia & Government $ 621.2

$ 662.2

$ (41.0) (6.2) %

— % (7.9) % 0.1 % 1.6 % Intellectual Property 395.2

402.5

(7.3) (1.8) %

0.2 % (2.0) % 0.4 % (0.4) % Life Sciences & Healthcare 198.7

206.8

(8.1) (3.9) %

0.5 % (3.2) % 0.2 % (1.4) % Revenues $ 1,215.1

$ 1,271.5

$ (56.4) (4.4) %

0.1 % (5.2) % 0.3 % 0.4 %

Reconciliations to Certain Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

Adjusted EBITDA represents Net income (loss) before the Provision (benefit) for income taxes, Depreciation and amortization, and Interest expense, net, adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, impairments, restructuring expenses, the impact of certain non-cash fair value adjustments on financial instruments, acquisition and/or disposal-related transaction costs, unrealized foreign currency gains/losses, legal settlements, and other items that are included in Net income (loss) for the period that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Net income (loss) margin is calculated by dividing Net income (loss) by Revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Revenues.

The following table presents our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and reconciles these non-GAAP measures to our Net income (loss) and Net income (loss) margin for the same periods:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except percentages); (unaudited) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income (loss) $ (72.0)

$ (304.3)

$ (175.9)

$ (379.3) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 12.3

(6.8)

31.1

8.2 Depreciation and amortization 190.9

184.4

376.3

363.8 Interest expense, net 66.6

71.1

130.9

141.3 Share-based compensation expense 18.5

18.9

29.6

34.3 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments —

302.8

—

302.8 Restructuring and other impairments 9.3

0.7

34.0

10.2 Fair value adjustment of warrants —

—

—

(5.2) Transaction related costs 8.1

3.1

14.4

7.5 Other(1) 27.9

4.5

54.4

27.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 261.6

$ 274.4

$ 494.8

$ 510.7















Net income (loss) margin (11.6) %

(46.8) %

(14.5) %

(29.8) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.1 %

42.2 %

40.7 %

40.2 % (1) Includes the net impact of foreign exchange gains and losses related to the remeasurement of balances and other items that do not reflect our ongoing

operating performance. The six months ended June 30, 2024 includes a $14.8 loss on divestiture.

Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS

Adjusted net income represents Net income (loss), adjusted to exclude amortization related to acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation, impairments, restructuring expenses, the impact of certain non-cash fair value adjustments on financial instruments, acquisition and/or disposal-related transaction costs, unrealized foreign currency gains/losses, legal settlements, and other items that are included in net income (loss) for the period that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance and the associated income tax impact of such adjustments.

Adjusted diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted net income by Adjusted diluted weighted average shares. The Adjusted diluted weighted average shares calculation assumes that all instruments in the calculation are dilutive.

The following tables present our calculation of Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and reconciles these non-GAAP measures to our Net income (loss) and diluted EPS for the same periods:



Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 (In millions, except per share amounts); (unaudited) Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share Net income (loss) and Diluted EPS $ (72.0)

$ (0.11)

$ (304.3)

$ (0.44) Amortization related to acquired intangible assets 137.0

0.20

139.7

0.20 Share-based compensation expense 18.5

0.03

18.9

0.03 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments —

—

302.8

0.44 Restructuring and other impairments 9.3

0.01

0.7

— Transaction related costs 8.1

0.01

3.1

— Other(1) 28.0

0.05

4.5

— Income tax impact of related adjustments (5.6)

(0.01)

(23.2)

(0.03) Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS $ 123.3

$ 0.18

$ 142.2

$ 0.20 Adjusted weighted average ordinary shares, diluted 684.6

726.8 (1) Includes the net impact of foreign exchange gains and losses related to the remeasurement of balances and other items that do not reflect our ongoing

operating performance.



Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 (In millions, except per share amounts); (unaudited) Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share Net income (loss) and Diluted EPS $ (175.9)

$ (0.26)

$ (379.3)

$ (0.56) Amortization related to acquired intangible assets 273.3

0.40

278.2

0.41 Share-based compensation expense 29.6

0.04

34.3

0.05 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments —

—

302.8

0.45 Restructuring and other impairments 34.0

0.05

10.2

0.02 Fair value adjustment of warrants —

—

(5.2)

(0.01) Transaction related costs 14.4

0.02

7.5

0.01 Other(1) 54.5

0.09

27.1

0.01 Income tax impact of related adjustments (10.8)

(0.02)

(29.9)

(0.04) Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS $ 219.1

$ 0.32

$ 245.7

$ 0.34 Adjusted weighted average ordinary shares, diluted 689.9

727.2 (1) Includes the net impact of foreign exchange gains and losses related to the remeasurement of balances and other items that do not reflect our ongoing

operating performance. The six months ended June 30, 2024 includes a $14.8 loss on divestiture.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow represents Net cash provided by operating activities less Capital expenditures. The following table presents our calculation of Free cash flow for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and reconciles this non-GAAP measure to Net cash provided by operating activities for the same periods:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions); (unaudited) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 116.3

$ 126.2

$ 287.5

$ 302.4 Capital expenditures (66.0)

(65.9)

(126.9)

(130.3) Free cash flow $ 50.3

$ 60.3

$ 160.6

$ 172.1

Reconciliations to Certain Non-GAAP Measures - 2025 Outlook

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

The following table presents our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the 2025 outlook and reconciles these non-GAAP measures to our Net income (loss) and Net income (loss) margin for the same period:



Year Ending December 31, 2025 (Forecasted) (In millions); (unaudited) Low

High Net income (loss) $ (333)

$ (257) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 62

66 Depreciation and amortization 761

751 Interest expense, net 271

261 Share-based compensation expense 71

71 Restructuring and other impairments(1) 39

39 Transaction related costs 15

15 Other 54

54 Adjusted EBITDA $ 940

$ 1,000







Net income (loss) margin (14.6) %

(10.7) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.5 %

42.5 % (1) Reflects restructuring costs expected to be incurred in 2025 associated with the Value Creation Plan.

Adjusted diluted EPS

The following table presents our calculation of Adjusted diluted EPS for the 2025 outlook and reconciles this non-GAAP measure to our Net income (loss) per share for the same period:



Year Ending December 31, 2025 (Forecasted) (Unaudited) Low

High Net income (loss) (0.49)

(0.39) Amortization related to acquired intangible assets 0.80

0.80 Share-based compensation expense 0.10

0.10 Restructuring and other impairments(1) 0.06

0.06 Transaction related costs 0.02

0.02 Other 0.13

0.13 Income tax impact of related adjustments (0.02)

(0.02) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.60

$ 0.70 Adjusted weighted average ordinary shares, diluted 685 million (1) Reflects restructuring costs expected to be incurred in 2025 associated with the Value Creation Plan.

Free cash flow

The following table presents our calculation of Free cash flow for the 2025 outlook and reconciles this non-GAAP measure to our Net cash provided by operating activities for the same period:



Year Ending December 31, 2025 (Forecasted) (In millions); (unaudited) Low

High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 555

$ 635 Capital expenditures (255)

(255) Free cash flow $ 300

$ 380

