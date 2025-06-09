Clarivate Partners with American Library Association to Advocate for U.S. Libraries

LONDON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced a new milestone in its decades-long partnership with the American Library Association (ALA). Clarivate will be the first sponsor of the ALA Public Supporter Program, which engages the public in supporting libraries and library professionals.

The ALA is the largest library association in the world. It advocates for libraries, library workers, and everyone they serve, from small, rural libraries to the largest library systems in the country.

The Public Supporter Program, which launched on Feb. 10, 2025, provides the public with access to valuable information and resources about library advocacy, news, and ways to get involved in protecting libraries. The program aims to bolster ALA's efforts to ensure libraries continue to provide essential services and resources to communities, promoting literacy, education, and access to information. ALA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization.

Bar Veinstein, President Academia & Government at Clarivate, said: "Libraries have always been a cornerstone of education, research, and access to information. We are proud to stand and partner with the American Library Association as leading library advocates in the U.S., providing them with the resources and support they need to continue their vital work."

Contributions to the Public Supporter Program will help advance key ALA initiatives including:

Library funding: The ALA advocates for funding in the halls of Congress and state and local governments.

The ALA advocates for funding in the halls of Congress and state and local governments. Library grants: The ALA provides grant opportunities to small and rural libraries.

The ALA provides grant opportunities to small and rural libraries. Right to read: The ALA champions everyone's right to read, without censorship.

The ALA champions everyone's right to read, without censorship. Internet for all: The ALA advocates for broadband funding.

ALA President Cindy Hohl expressed her gratitude to Clarivate for this support.

"We are grateful for Clarivate's partnership over the years, and we especially want to thank them for their deepening commitment to ALA and libraries. As the first sponsor of our new Public Supporter Program, Clarivate is truly demonstrating they are FOR OUR LIBRARIES," Hohl said.

The Clarivate contribution to the Public Supporter Program runs for two years, until 2027. Learn more about how Clarivate advocates for libraries.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

About the American Library Association

The American Library Association (ALA) is the only non-partisan, nonprofit organization dedicated entirely to America's libraries and library professionals. For almost 150 years, ALA has provided resources to inspire library and information professionals to transform their communities through essential programs and services. The ALA serves academic, public, school, government, and special libraries, advocating for the profession and the library's role in enhancing learning and ensuring access to information for all. For more information, visit www.ala.org.

