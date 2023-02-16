Clarivate Names Top 100 Global Innovators 2023

New report identifies consistent above-the-bar innovation performance, and reveals top 50 most cited research organizations from the Top 100 by blending insights on inventive activity and scientific discovery

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today revealed its 2023 list of Top 100 Global Innovators™ – companies and organizations which sit at the very top of the global innovation ecosystem, with the most consistent above-the-bar innovation performance.

New this year: The report marries insights from Clarivate on inventive activity and scientific discovery to better track the flow of modern innovation - to identify the 50 research organizations most often cited by the Top 100 Global Innovators 2023. These are global institutions whose intellect underpins the design of engineered solutions.

Geographical spread: Just twelve countries and regions are identified. Asia continues to extend its leadership in the global innovation ecosystem with 58 organizations listed in 2023, four more than in 2022. Japan tops the list once again with 38 organizations named; Taiwan has 11, South Korea has five and Mainland China four. Outside of Asia, the United States is home to 19, while France and Germany have seven each.

Industry sectors: Electronics and computing equipment is the largest industry sector of the Top 100 Global Innovators 2023, boasting 26 companies. The chemicals and materials sector identifies 11 organizations, as does the semiconductor category, while 10 companies in the automotive sector are named.

Gordon Samson, Chief Product Officer, Clarivate, said, "At Clarivate, we aim to bring clarity to the complex. Our focus is to pore over what humanity knows today and to put forward the insight that explores all possible horizons; that enables transition and transformation. We acknowledge the Top 100 Global Innovators 2023 – companies and organizations that know that innovative ideas and solutions to current challenges not only bring rewards to their businesses but foster genuine improvements in society."

The 2023 report is built on enriched data used by research leaders, scientists, engineers and their advisors daily to direct and guide their work: Derwent World Patents Index™ (DWPI™), Derwent Patent Citation Index™ and Web of Science™.

Other key findings from the 2023 report include:

Five companies join the list for the first time. They are AAC Technologies from Mainland China, Nanya Technology and Winbond Electronics from Taiwan , Nidec from Japan and Otis Worldwide from the United States .

, Nidec from and Otis Worldwide from . The top 50 most cited research institutions cited by the Top 100 Global Innovators are diverse and global. Most prolific is the work of the institutions that make up the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Mainland China, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University in the U.S.

View of the top 1,000

A deeper analysis, beyond the list to view the top 1,000 innovative entities, including forecasted changes by 2026, identifies:

We forecast continued increases in the rank of connectivity and sustainability-focused industries: telecommunications, energy and electrical-focused entities and computing equipment.

While Mainland China saw a reduction in Top 100 representation this year, we saw an increase in the spread among a much broader pool of entities across the top 1,000 rankings. This context better represents overall Mainland Chinese innovation trends, which demonstrate average ranking improvement.

Learn more about Top 100 Global Innovators 2023 here.

Methodology

The Top 100 Global Innovators uses a complete comparative analysis of global invention data to assess the strength of every patented idea, using measures tied directly to their innovative power.

To move from the individual idea strength to identify the organizations that create them more consistently and frequently, Clarivate sets two threshold criteria that potential candidates must meet and then adds a measure of their patented innovation output over the past five years.

For full information on the methodology used to identify the 2023 list, see here

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

