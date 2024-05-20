Clarivate Launches AI-Enhanced Solution to Accelerate Trademark Watching

Providing faster and more accurate answers to critical business questions

LONDON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, launched the first publicly available version of Trademark Watch Analyzer today at the 2024 International Trademark Association Annual Meeting. As the next-generation trademark protection solution enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology, this solution combines Clarivate global trademark and case law data, in-house IP expertise, and cutting-edge AI technology. It will provide faster and more accurate answers to critical business questions by automating key trademark watching tasks and intelligently prioritizing result sets.

Trademark Watch Analyzer connects users to trademark datasets in 258 countries and territories across 191 official trademark registers, as well as data from 7+ million trademark litigation cases. This content is harmonized and connected through AI algorithms which query, connect and mine both datasets delivering advanced insights in supported watch products. This revolutionizes the way trademark watch results are delivered, so that clients can rank results based on their chance of success/opposition.

According to data from SAEGIS®, a CompuMark™ trademark solution from Clarivate, the number of trademark applications filed globally each year has more than doubled since 2014. With over one million new trademarks added to trademark registers around the world each month, the risk of infringement has never been greater, making vigilance of trademark applications essential to protect and grow strong brands.

Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "As the global business landscape grows more complex, trademark professionals are faced with challenges including more data, less context and shorter deadlines. Our advanced AI-driven solution enables clients to confidently monitor their trademarks anywhere in the world, with global monitoring and automated alerts, while also saving time, costs and critical resources. The launch of the Trademark Watch Analyzer is the latest example of our Think forward™ promise — connecting clients to trusted intelligence to ensure an IP-empowered tomorrow."

With a more intuitive design and user interface, Trademark Watch Analyzer will enable clients to have a much-improved user experience as they work with their results. The navigation will be based on the same architecture as the Brand Landscape Analyzer launched in 2023, providing clients with a more cohesive experience within the Clarivate product suite.

