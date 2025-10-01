Clarivate delivers new AI-powered solutions within Innography for competitive benchmarking and standard-essential patent analysis

AI Classifier delivers patent classification with up to 97% first-pass accuracy for portfolio benchmarking, while SEP Analyzer enhances reporting with clear, intuitive visualizations

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the launch of two new solutions for Innography customers: Innography AI Classifier for portfolio benchmarking, and Innography SEP Analyzer for streamlining standard essential patent (SEP) negotiations. These enhancements continue to expand on Innography's legacy of aligning patents with business strategy, empowering faster and more confident patent portfolio, licensing and commercialization decisions.

Innography AI Classifier leverages AI technology powered by supervised machine learning and large language models (LLMs), utilizing Derwent World Patents Index data, for highly precise classification that is up to 97% accurate the very first time. Through this powerful technology, patent professionals can categorize patents on a large and repeatable scale, using a customized lens to view their own portfolio or competitors' portfolios. It may be leveraged with or without training data and can condense a classification job from weeks to minutes. AI Classifier accelerates organizations' portfolio strategy decisions.

Innography SEP Analyzer streamlines research by normalizing and categorizing standard essential patent data and provides visualizations to clearly summarize and report results. Through the tool, patent strategists and licensing professionals can gain objective declaration insights into competitor portfolios to accelerate licensing negotiations.

Shandon Quinn, Vice President, Patent Intelligence, Clarivate, said: "Innography SEP Analyzer is another example of Clarivate offering its best-in-class data through solutions that support critical decisions. Together with the AI Classifier, these new capabilities in Innography represent an important step forward in leveraging AI technology and enriched data to drive patent portfolio strategies and commercial decisions."

To learn more, please visit Innography AI Classifier and Innography SEP Analyzer.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media contact:

Sofia Nogués, Sr. External Communications Manager

newsroom@clarivate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo_v1.jpg