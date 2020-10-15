Clarivate Delivers Litigation Data from Darts-ip Through CPA Global Innography

The integration follows the acquisition of CPA Global by Clarivate, and will see corporate IP departments and law firm customers benefit from multi-jurisdictional litigation data from 141 countries – covering millions of patent cases across 3,000 courts in Europe, Asia, and the U.S. The insights from big data analysis of more than 1.8 million patent cases will inform customers in their patent research, competitive intelligence, portfolio strategy, licensing, litigation, M&A due diligence, freedom to operate and more.

This is the third integration of Darts-ip into Clarivate products in under a year following the acquisition of the company:

In March 2020 , Darts-ip global IP case data was integrated with CompuMark™. By adding trademark cases to the world's largest trademark database, trademark professionals gained greater context for their most important decisions when building and protecting their trademark portfolio, including the litigiousness and history of a specific mark or owner across the full spectrum of trademark research solutions: screening, clearance and protection.





, Darts-ip global IP case data was integrated with CompuMark™. By adding trademark cases to the world's largest trademark database, trademark professionals gained greater context for their most important decisions when building and protecting their trademark portfolio, including the litigiousness and history of a specific mark or owner across the full spectrum of trademark research solutions: screening, clearance and protection. In July 2020 , Darts-ip was integrated with Derwent Innovation™. The combined solution gave our customers greater context to support better, more confident decisions when building and protecting their IP portfolios. By integrating patent case data with Derwent Innovation, customers gained a more complete picture of potential obstacles with litigation history, allowing for easy assessment of immediate risks and opportunities, improved efficiency, accelerated decision making and reduced cost.





, Darts-ip was integrated with Derwent Innovation™. The combined solution gave our customers greater context to support better, more confident decisions when building and protecting their IP portfolios. By integrating patent case data with Derwent Innovation, customers gained a more complete picture of potential obstacles with litigation history, allowing for easy assessment of immediate risks and opportunities, improved efficiency, accelerated decision making and reduced cost. Now, Darts-ip has been integrated with Innography, connecting international litigation data and patent data with ultimate subsidiary and parent assignments to facilitate seamless analysis and provide a fuller picture across jurisdictions. The expanded offering will include enhanced definition of the industry renowned PatentStrength™ metric, to indicate the external strength of any asset in a portfolio, now updated to factor even more patent data from across the globe.

Jeff Roy, President, IP Group at Clarivate, said: "With all our acquisitions, including CPA Global and Darts-ip, it's important for us to focus on immediately delivering value to our customers. This integration represents one of the most popular Innography requests from our customers. We're listening, and we are hard at work helping our customers lower their total cost of doing business with customized packages and fully integrated solutions. Today's announcement is a terrific early indicator of how our customers will benefit from the combination of Clarivate and CPA Global, and we're excited about what the future will bring."

"With the integration of Darts-ip into three Clarivate products in under a year following the acquisition of the company, we can now provide IP professionals with the opportunity to take a truly global deep dive into IP data, make smarter decisions faster and mitigate risks based on actionable intelligence. IP analysis plays a crucial role in strategic decision making and with these three integrations, customers will be better equipped to handle their next challenge, lower their total cost of doing business and seize new commercial opportunities."

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions. Covering scientific and academic research, pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare intelligence and intellectual property services, we help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements included herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of the control of Clarivate that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media contact

Sofía Nogués, Senior External Communications Manager

Sofia.nogues@clarivate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Analytics.jpg

Related Links

http://www.clarivate.com



SOURCE Clarivate Plc