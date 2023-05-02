Circuit Monitoring Market worth $829 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circuit Monitoring Market is projected to reach USD 829 million in 2028 from USD 659 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.7% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Rising concern overpower stability for uninterrupted business operation,huge investments, along with enforcement of stringent standards, to reduce carbon footprint in data centers, and increasing number of data centers are the factors driving the Circuit Monitoring Market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=196253590

Browse in-depth TOC on "Circuit Monitoring Market"

162 - Tables

45 - Figures

169 - Pages

Circuit Monitoring Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 829 million in 2028 Growth Rate 4.7% of CAGR Largest Market Europe Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Circuit Monitoring Market by type, end user, and region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Enforcement of stringent regulations to reduce carbon footprint of data centers Key Market Drivers Rising concerns over power stability for uninterrupted business operation

The Industrial segment, by end user, is expected to be the second fastest growing segment during the forecast period

This report segments the Circuit Monitoring Market based on end users into four segments: data centers, commercial, industrial, and residential. The industrial segment is expected to be the second fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Maximizing machine uptime, increased efficiency and lower costs are the features driving the industrial segment for Circuit Monitoring Market.

The others segment, by type, is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

This report segments the Circuit Monitoring Market based on type into two types: Modular circuit monitoring, and others. The others segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The others segment include branch circuit monitoring, and multi circuit monitoring. Both multi-circuit monitors and branch circuit monitors are compact and, hence, use lesser space as compared to traditional single-circuit energy meters. These are used by industries, data centers, and commercial and residential end users.

Europe is expected to be the second largest region in the Circuit Monitoring Market

Europe is expected to be the second largest Circuit Monitoring Market during the forecast period. Commercial data center market is expanding at an unprecedented speed across Europe. The UK set Euro 400 million fast-track for government data centers for government offices and commercial sectors, also countries in this region are focusing on developing cloud technology and infrastructure. For instance, Emerson (US) rapidly deployed one of the t-systems' largest modular data centers in Europe to maximize the availability, capacity, and efficiency of critical infrastructure. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the Circuit Monitoring Market in the region.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=196253590

Drivers:

Rising concerns over power stability for uninterrupted business operations Increasing number of data centers Intensifying need to monitor energy consumption to achieve carbon neutrality

Restraints:

Decline in adoption of circuit monitoring due to advancements in energy monitoring systems

Opportunities:

Enforcement of stringent regulations to reduce carbon footprint of data centers Shift toward cloud-based data centers

Challenges:

Supply chain constraints and disruptions Complexities involved in integrating circuit monitoring systems into operational data centers

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Circuit Monitoring Market are ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton (Ireland), Toshiba International Corporation (Japan), and Legrand (Ireland). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, agreements, alliances, partnerships, and expansions.

Recent Developments

· In March 2023, Schneider Electric invested USD 42.85 million in a Hungarian factory of 25,000-meter sq. with 500 employees. The site would have 30 electric cars and 25 electric bicycles, Schneider electric charging stations, and Schneider electric sensors to reduce energy waste and airlocks.

· In September 2022, ABB invested USD 13 million for the expansion of facilities in Canada to increase production capacity and establish a research & development facility.

· In July 2022, Eaton acquired 50% circuit breaker business in Jiangsu Huineng Electric Co. Ltd. This would boost the growth strategy of Eaton and capitalize on opportunities in high-growth market segments.

· In March 2021, Eaton completed the acquisition of Tripp Lite, a supplier of power supply systems, rack power distribution units, surge protectors and enclosures for data centers and industrial, medical and communication markets. This acquisition would enhance the breadth offerings of Eaton.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=196253590

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Power Distribution Unit Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Power Quality Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Power Quality Meter Market

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/circuit-monitoring-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/circuit-monitoring.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets