Chunghwa Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Offering Customer Value in 5G and for Its Market-leading Position in Telecom and Data Center Services

Chunghwa continually explores ways to integrate artificial intelligence to reduce costs and improve data center efficiency, sustainability, operational performance, data reliability, and scalability.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the 5G services, telecommunications, and data center services (DCS) industries and, based on its findings, recognizes Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) with the 2023 Taiwanese 5G Customer Value Leadership Award and two Company of the Year Awards, respectively. The company is the largest Internet data center (IDC) provider and telecoms service provider in Taiwan. Operating a vast network infrastructure encompassing fixed broadband, submarine cables, and mobile networks (4G and 5G), the company provides various telecom services, including Internet connectivity and DCS specialized for Internet-based operations. As a first mover in the IDC market and with over 20 years of experience, CHT offers deep domain knowledge, advanced technological capabilities, unmatched data center capacities, and exceptional market insights, empowering it to provide competitive and advanced Internet DCS to accommodate a wide range of needs.

With its strong overall performance, Chunghwa Telecom earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 Taiwan Customer Value Leadership Award in the 5G services industry and the 2023 Taiwan Company of the Year Award in both the telecom and data center services industries.

By leveraging its IDC-dedicated Internet access directly connected to its primary Internet network, CHT enables reduced router hops and faster forwarding time, thus minimizing network transmission latency and securing data processing to provide high data reliability, improve overall business performance, and promote growth. The company provides customers with unique experiences and interactive services to enter new markets with first-to-market solutions and to develop new revenue streams. CHT has achieved exceptional year-over-year (YoY) subscriber growth and operational and financial performance through value-added services and customer-centric strategies. With its strength in private networks, CHT is well positioned to address the needs of the post-pandemic era and benefit from positive mobile services market development and growing 5G adoption in Taiwan.

Mei Lee Quah, Director, ICT Research, Frost & Sullivan, noted, "Chunghwa Telecom prioritizes a seamless network experience in providing 5G services to meet the needs of customers that select it for high-speed and quality mobile broadband. This reaffirms its substantial brand equity and market leadership in customer value." "Moreover, it has progressively integrated artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to enhance its DCS and services in recent years," observed Rubini Kamal, Best Practices Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

Despite its market leadership, CHT continually strengthens its position by expanding its data center capacity to 70+ megawatts across three data centers. The company has the largest video platform in Taiwan, with subscribers exceeding 2.79 million, and is well positioned to provide potential edge customers with total solutions. The company boosts its business through its most extensive 5G mobile network deployment and high adoption of its 5G services, positioning it to lead the 5G services market in Taiwan, with about 1 million 5G subscribers and over 12,000 5G sites. CHT offers mobile and satellite services across vast mountainous, rural, and remote areas as part of its corporate social responsibility practices to eliminate the Taiwanese digital divide, differentiating the company from competitors.

"Chunghwa's immersive technologies (AI and Big Data) in monitoring and detection systems advance its data center to achieve greater operational efficiency. Its extensive expertise and a strong talent pool, best-in-class capabilities, key assets to meet customers' future needs, and customer-oriented approach position it to capture more market share and sustain its leadership," added Kriti Yadav, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, CHT earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Taiwanese Customer Value Leadership Award in the 5G services industry and the 2023 Taiwanese Company of the Year Award in both the telecom and data center services industries.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion. Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tammy Chan

Email: tammy.chan@frost.com

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom (TAIEX 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers with its big data, information security, cloud computing and IDC capabilities, and is expanding its business into innovative technology services such as IoT, AI, etc. Chunghwa has actively and continuously implemented environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives with the goal to achieve sustainability and has won numerous international and domestic awards and recognitions for its ESG commitments and best practices. For more information, please visit our website at www.cht.com.tw

Media Contact:

Esther Chen

Phone: +886 2 2344 3165

Email: esther@cht.com.tw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267734/Frost_Sullivan_Chunghwa_Telecom_2023_Best_Practices_Awards.jpg