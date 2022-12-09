Chubb to Launch New Technology Hub in Thessaloniki, Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, announced today it will launch a new technology services center in Thessaloniki, Greece in early 2023 to deliver innovative technologies that enhance the customer experience, increase efficiency and accelerate the company's digital transformation. Technical engineers and developers employed at the center will drive initiatives in areas such as intelligent process automation, machine learning, cloud, and data analytics, as well as cybersecurity and modernization of infrastructure systems.

"Chubb is a growing global company making significant investments to thrive in a digital age. Our new center in Greece – the third technology hub we have announced since 2019 – is positioned to drive our ongoing business and to support our digital business transformation, as well as the company's operations in the European region which encompasses 27 countries," said Thomas Kropp, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Global Operations & Technology Officer. "The capabilities developed here will increase our efficiency and enhance the experience we provide customers."

"As we look to further expand the capabilities and capacity of our technology organization, Thessaloniki offers what we are looking for: a large and growing pool of technology talent, proximity to the important markets across Europe where we operate and a welcoming business environment," said Shekar Pannala, Vice President, Chubb Group and Global Chief Information Officer, "To build a strong pipeline for talent, we will be partnering with local technology firms and academic institutions to find candidates who want to join a company with great career growth opportunities and where they will have the ability to make an impact."

This new facility will join Chubb Development Centers in the United States, India, and Mexico.

With operations in 54 countries and territories, more than $200 billion in assets and $46.8 billion of gross premiums written in 2021, Chubb offers potential employees' geographical diversification with extensive opportunities for professional growth, continuous learning, mentorship and mobility.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements made in this press release, such as statements regarding the company's digital and technology initiatives, and our expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in these statements. Information regarding factors that could cause differences from these forward-looking statements appears in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

SOURCE Chubb