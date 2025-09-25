Chubb and Endeavor Forge Global Partnership to Empower Entrepreneurs and Support Emerging Market Economic Growth

Chubb is Endeavor's first global insurance partner

ZURICH, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) and Endeavor today announced a unique global partnership that supports and advances high-impact entrepreneurs. This partnership underscores Chubb and Endeavor's shared commitment to foster innovation, cultivate the start-up culture and contribute to economic growth in emerging markets globally.

Endeavor's extensive global network of innovative business leaders, which now includes Chubb, a world leader in insurance, offers company founders the strategic insights, resources and guidance they need to scale their businesses, achieve their goals and create significant economic impact. Together, Endeavor and Chubb will empower some of the most ambitious entrepreneurs, accelerating their growth by granting access to the invaluable expertise and experience of distinguished global leaders.

"We are very pleased to join Endeavor's extensive mentoring network and add to its tech-enabled toolbox and resources that help company founders thrive," said Sean Ringsted, Chubb's Chief Digital Business Officer and Chief Analytics Officer. "At Chubb, we believe that supporting entrepreneurs is essential to driving growth and economic development, and our new partnership with Endeavor will help amplify those efforts – we look forward to working with their incredibly driven, high-growth founders."

Chubb is Endeavor's first global insurance partner. The insurer has built a network of over 200 digital insurance distribution partnerships across industries and geographies. These partnerships have helped digitally native brands expand their products and services, improve customer loyalty and trust, and create ancillary revenue streams while increasing access to insurance protection and improving financial resilience in many underserved markets.

"We are thrilled to partner with Chubb," said Linda Rottenberg, Co-founder and CEO of Endeavor, the global network of trust of, by, and for entrepreneurs. "Companies like Chubb bring deep expertise in their industry and a track record of helping entrepreneurs scale their businesses while inspiring the next generation of pioneers." Endeavor's global reach spans over 45 countries, and its network includes more than 2,900 entrepreneurs who, as of 2024, have generated $88.5 billion in revenue and created over four million jobs worldwide.

Chubb and Endeavor are committed to building entrepreneurial ecosystems, driving sustainable economic growth and job creation, ensuring that the next generation of founders has the tools and support they need to succeed in an ever-evolving global landscape.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 43,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

About Endeavor

Endeavor is the Global Network of Trust of, by and for entrepreneurs. The organization selects, supports and invests in founders with the greatest potential, providing them with a platform to train, mentor, and invest in the next generation through the Endeavor Multiplier Effect™. Today Endeavor's community includes more than 2,900 entrepreneurs building transformational companies across 45+ markets. As of 2024, these entrepreneurs have generated $88.5 billion in revenue and created over 4 million jobs worldwide. Learn more about Endeavor at https://endeavor.org/ .

