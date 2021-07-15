Chubb Makes Senior Appointments to Casualty Team for UK & Ireland

LONDON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today announced two senior appointments to its United Kingdom & Ireland (UK&I) Casualty team.

Ben Campey has been appointed London Corporate Casualty Manager, while Chris Templeton becomes UK&I Construction Casualty Manager.

In his new role Ben will be responsible for leading and growing Chubb's London Middle Market casualty portfolio, working alongside business development managers and other lines of business. He will report to Emma Bartolo, Corporate Regional Manager, London.

Ben was previously Casualty Underwriting Manager for Manchester and joined Chubb in 2018. Prior to that he worked at QBE in a variety of casualty roles in both the UK and Australia.

The promotion of Chris Templeton meanwhile means he will now be responsible for developing Chubb's construction casualty specialism across the UK&I. He will also support the wider business to grow construction casualty globally outside North America.

Chris, who was previously Executive Underwriter for Chubb's London casualty team, brings nearly 20 years of insurance experience to the role. He joined Chubb in 2003 as an Assistant Underwriter before moving to the casualty team in 2007. He will report to Alexander Forman, UK&I Casualty Manager.

Both appointments are effective immediately.

Alexander Forman said: "I am delighted we have been able to make these significant promotions from within our UK&I Casualty team. Both Ben and Chris bring with them a wealth of experience and understanding which will help us further develop our Casualty business in London and across the rest of the UK&I."

