Chubb Makes Key Appointments to Expanding Marine Team

LONDON, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Frank Chu as Marine Cargo Underwriter, joining an expanding Marine team within Chubb Global Markets (CGM).

In this role Frank will strengthen the overall capability of the existing Cargo team within CGM, which comprises Chubb's London Market wholesale and specialty business including the company's Lloyd's platform.

He will report to David Kirk, Product Head for Cargo. The appointment is effective immediately.

Frank has more than 20 years' experience in the insurance industry and previously has held senior Lloyd's cargo underwriting positions with several large insurers.

He joins a well-established and growing Marine team, which includes three additional recent hires:

Emily Bryant, Yacht Underwriter: Emily is responsible for managing and developing the CGM Yacht portfolio. Emily's previous experience at specialist yacht brokers gives her a high level of specialist knowledge in what is a highly technical subclass of risk.

Ian Precious, Marine Liability Underwriter: Ian oversees the management and development of the Marine Liability portfolio within CGM and supports the development of Chubb Overseas General's liability capabilities across the wider Chubb network.

Jack Buchan, Hull Underwriter: Jack is responsible for growing and diversifying the hull and wider marine portfolio including underwriting brown water and specialist tonnage where he has particular knowledge and expertise.

Emily, Ian and Jack all report into James May, Product Head for Hull, Liability & Yacht.

Mark Edmondson, Head of Marine for Chubb Global Markets, said:

"I'm delighted with the specialist knowledge and experience that Frank, Emily, Ian and Jack bring to already well-established Marine teams at Chubb Global Markets. Their technical appreciation of the marine and logistics industry and its associated risks will enable us to further provide excellent service to our clients and grow the business and footprint not only within the London market, but further afield across the Chubb Overseas General network."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324916/Chubb_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.chubb.com



SOURCE Chubb