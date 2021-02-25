Chubb Launches Travel Insurance Partnership with Travix

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today announced the launch of a new travel insurance partnership with global online travel company Travix.

The collaboration sees the offer of Chubb's comprehensive travel insurance plans to customers using Travix websites when making their travel arrangements. The proposition includes a range of travel insurance benefits relevant to each traveller's individual needs and type of booking. Customers can also arrange immediate cover via the Travix websites when booking their trip.

With the support of Hepstar, the travel ancillary product optimisation specialists, the collaboration promises to develop and deliver personalised product offers to customers across EMEA, the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

"We are proud to have the opportunity to work with Travix in the global online travel distribution space. Chubb aims to provide Travix customers with quality insurance products and services in a simple and straightforward way, powered by our robust technology, and to help Travix optimise the programme in partnership with Hepstar," said Ruben Rivero, Head of Travel Insurance, Continental Europe A&H, Chubb.

"We are happy to strengthen our relationship with Hepstar in combination with our new partnership alongside Chubb. Through this partnership we take another step forward with regards to the optimisation of our products. This enables us to deliver better customised solutions and improve the value to our customers," said Michiel Delaere, President, Travix.

"Hepstar has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with both Travix and Chubb. This collaboration will see each party contribute in their area of expertise with the goal of changing the way travel insurance is packaged and perceived by travellers," said Heinrich Brand, COO, Hepstar.

About Travix

Travix is a global online travel company headquartered in the Netherlands operating in almost 40 countries, across 43 websites and 5 brands, including CheapTickets, Vliegwinkel, BudgetAir, Vayama and Flugladen.

About Hepstar

Hepstar is a global travel ancillary aggregator that uses e-merchandising tools and machine-learning to optimise how products are presented to customers.

About Chubb



Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324916/Chubb_Logo.jpg

Related Links

chubb.com



SOURCE Chubb