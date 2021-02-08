Chubb Global Markets Creates New Energy Underwriting Team

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the creation of a new energy team in Chubb Global Markets (CGM) that will underwrite and serve as a centre of excellence for all large corporate energy customers in EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America. CGM comprises Chubb's London market wholesale and specialty business including the company's Lloyd's platform.

Middle market energy customers' risks will continue to be underwritten and serviced locally.

The team, which is based in London, is led by Andrew Brown, the newly-appointed Head of Energy CGM. Andrew brings more than 15 years of experience to the role, most recently as Chief Underwriting Officer, Global Energy Chubb Overseas General (COG). He joined Chubb 14 years ago and has held positions across upstream and downstream energy within CGM and has been based in both London and MENA.

Andrew will be joined by the following product leads:

Melanie Markwick-Day appointed Head of Upstream Energy. Melanie is responsible for managing and developing the upstream portfolio, moving from her most recent role as Upstream Energy Senior Underwriter COG.

Adam Groves appointed Head of Downstream Energy. Adam will oversee the management and development of the downstream energy portfolio. He was previously Regional Head of Energy for Chubb in MENA.

Riaz Thanduparakkal appointed Head of Multinational and Network. Formerly, Energy Product Head for CGM, Riaz is now responsible for managing the multinational portfolio and network.

Matthew Bilbey appointed Chief Underwriting Officer. Matthew joins the team from his most recent role as Regional Head of Energy for Chubb in Asia Pacific.

Jason Keen, President Chubb Global Markets, Executive Vice President Europe said:

"I'm delighted that under the leadership of Andrew, Melanie, Adam, Riaz and Matthew we have a very experienced team in place and by concentrating our resources we are creating an entrepreneurial underwriting environment that will bring new and innovative solutions to our clients not only within the London market, but further afield across EMEA, Latin America and Asia Pacific."

Matthew Hardy, Global Head of Energy, Executive Vice President Chubb Overseas General said:

"These structural changes will enhance the value proposition across our Global Energy operation and help us to deliver more focused solutions for our clients and distribution partners. Crafting two distinct operating models, with dedicated underwriting, engineering and claims teams, will enable us to create an effective offering for brokers and clients so we can respond to their needs even more quickly and capitalise on our global insights across both segments. Our regional offices will provide local expertise along with focused underwriting for our clients. These changes also further demonstrate the breadth of technical understanding we have within Chubb Global Energy."

