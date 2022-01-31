Chubb Appoints Simon Abbott as Product Head Aviation for Chubb Global Markets

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Simon Abbott as Product Head Aviation for Chubb Global Markets (CGM), the company's London Market wholesale and specialty arm including its Lloyd's platform.

In this role, Simon will lead all aspects of the insurer's Aviation business, which is based in London and has hubs in Paris, France and Toronto, Canada. This includes responsibility for strategy, product and business development, underwriting and service operations, and overall profit and loss performance.

He will be based in London and report to Robert Wilson, Chief Underwriting Officer for Chubb Global Markets and Active Underwriter of Chubb's Lloyd's Syndicate 2488. The appointment is effective from July.

Simon joins Chubb from Global Aerospace Underwriting Managers where he was Underwriting Director since 2014. He has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry and has held a wide variety of roles within the Aviation sector. This includes an earlier nine-year spell at CGM where he was a Senior Underwriter, responsible for its Aerospace Products book from 2005. In addition, he has been Chairman of the Insurance Institute of London's Aviation Subcommittee since 2008.

Robert Wilson said: "I am delighted to welcome Simon back to Chubb Global Markets to take up this significant role leading our important Aviation business together with our existing experienced and talented team. Simon is a well-known and highly respected Aviation insurance specialist having worked within the market for three decades. His unrivalled knowledge, insights, expertise and understanding make him ideally placed to continue to grow our Aviation business and I very much look forward to working with him once more."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

