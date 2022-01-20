Chubb Appoints Nathalie Meyer as Country President for Switzerland Among Central Region Leadership Changes

Nikolay Dmitriev appointed Regional Executive Officer for Central Region; Christian Graber assumes new role as Commercial Lines Regional Executive Officer - Central

ZURICH, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Nathalie Meyer as Country President for Switzerland.

In this role, Nathalie will be responsible for Chubb's property and casualty, accident and health, and consumer lines operations across Switzerland.

Previously the country's Middle Market, SME and Industry Practices Segment Leader, Nathalie replaces Dawn Miller, outgoing Regional Executive Officer [REO] for Central Region and Country President for Switzerland, who is leaving the business. Nathalie joined Chubb in 2008 and has held a variety of senior roles in Switzerland, including Financial Lines Manager. Nathalie will begin transitioning into her new role from 1 February and will work with Dawn to ensure a smooth handover. Subject to regulatory approval, Nathalie will assume full responsibilities as Country President in due course.

In a related move, Nikolay Dmitriev is appointed Regional Executive Officer for Chubb's Central Region of CEMENA, which covers Switzerland; Turkey; Bahrain; United Arab Emirates; Egypt; Pakistan; Tunisia and Chubb's joint venture in Saudi Arabia.

In this role, Nikolay will be responsible for executing the underwriting and sales strategies of Chubb's business units, staff management, production, profit and loss, and distribution management in the Central Region, which is one of the insurer's five CEMENA regions. In addition to his REO duties, Nikolay will continue in his current role as Country President for Russia and will remain based there for the time being.

In a further regional change, Christian Graber is promoted to Commercial Lines Regional Executive Officer - Central. Christian joined Chubb in 2003 and was most recently in charge of Commercial Lines for Switzerland.

The appointments of Nikolay and Christian are also effective 1 February.

Nikolay Dmitriev will report to Sara Mitchell, Division President Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa. Nathalie and Christian will report to Nikolay.

Sara Mitchell said: "Switzerland is a hugely important part of our business both strategically and also from a market perspective and I am delighted that we have been able to appoint Nathalie as our new Country President. She is well-known and highly respected within and outside of Chubb for her expertise and insights which will help her bring a dynamic approach to better serve our broker partners and customers.

"Nikolay and Christian are seasoned professionals with a demonstrable track record of success in their previous roles which makes them perfectly placed to take on their new leadership positions in our Central Region, which is a very diverse market covering eight countries with many different languages and cultures. All three promotions are testament to the talent and experience we have across the Chubb business. I look forward to working with them as we focus on continued growth in both Switzerland and across the wider Central Region."

