Chubb appoints Louise Joyce as Head of Industry Practices for the UK & Ireland

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Louise Joyce as Head of Industry Practices for the UK & Ireland.

In this role, Louise will have overall responsibility for the strategy, execution and performance of Chubb's Industry Practices which comprise Life Sciences, Technology, Entertainment, Real Estate and Media in the UK&I.

Each Industry Practice combines Chubb's market-leading expertise with specialist underwriters and dedicated account engineers, all of them aligned with Chubb's multiline and multinational experience.

Louise succeeds Karen Strong, who has left the business, and her appointment is effective immediately. She will continue to be based in Birmingham and report to Mark Roberts, Property & Casualty Chief Underwriting Officer, UK&I.

Louise was previously Life Sciences Manager for the UK&I and her replacement was today also announced as Vicki D'Silva. Vicki will have responsibility for leading Chubb's Life Sciences team and overseeing strategic development and execution. Her appointment is effective immediately and Vicki will report to Louise. She will also continue to be based in Birmingham.

In addition, Christopher Daniel has been appointed Technology Practice Manager, UK & Ireland, effective immediately. He will be responsible for the strategy and performance of Chubb's Technology Industry Practice. Christopher will report to Louise and be based in London.

Mark Roberts, Property & Casualty Chief Underwriting Officer, UK&I said:

"I am delighted that we have been able to make these key appointments from within our existing team as this demonstrates the depth of expertise and experience we have at Chubb. I look forward to working with Louise, Vicki and Christopher in their new roles as we continue to grow this important and specialised part of our business into 2020."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

