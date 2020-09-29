Chubb Appoints Konstantin Tretiakov as Regional Casualty Manager, MENA

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today announced the appointment of Konstantin Tretiakov as Regional Casualty Manager, MENA.

In his new role Konstantin will be responsible for growing and managing Chubb's Casualty Portfolio for MENA by developing its Reinsurance proposition in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Tunisia and offering extensive support to grow its direct book in Egypt and Pakistan.

He will be based in Chubb's DIFC offices and will report to Mojgan Khoshabi, Regional Managing Director, MENA, Chubb and Shankar Krishnan, Regional Head of Casualty, Eurasia and Africa, Chubb. The role is effective immediately.

Konstantin, who was previously Chubb's Casualty Manager for Russia & CIS, has 18 years of industry experience and has held a variety of roles in Russia including Director of Underwriting at Government Insurance Co Yugoria and Director General at Insurance Broker RIMS.

Mojgan Khoshabi, Regional Managing Director, MENA, Chubb said:

"I am delighted that Konstantin will be leading our Regional Casualty team in MENA. One of Chubb's many strengths is our ability to develop and promote from within and acknowledge talent across the company and Konstantin's appointment is testament to this. I am very much looking forward to working with him and developing our Casualty business together."

